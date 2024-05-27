With 'We Are Lady Parts,' Nida Manzoor rocks on

That's a serious political point, which Manzoor tends to make in unserious ways. "Silliness is hugely important to me," she said. "And sometimes it is the most important thing because there's something really dehumanizing about showing Muslim women as not funny." But the push-pull between seriousness and silliness is something that she often struggles with ("I torture myself in some way," she said), as do the other writers on the show. They're aware that there are so few representations of Muslim women, which makes any representation unusually sensitive.