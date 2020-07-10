Within hours of Vikas Dubey’s encounter, a biopic already in the works

A biopic on Vikas Dubey, the infamous Kanpur based gangster whose story over the past week looked like they were pulled from a Bollywood film, may soon be made.

Vikas Dubey, the gangster accused of orchestrating the shootout on Uttar Pradesh Police officers in which eight officers died, was killed in an encounter earlier today. Within a few hours of his death, rumours of a film based on him ran rife.

According to reports, Manoj Bajpayee may star in the film while Sandiip Kapur could produce it. “He (Manoj Bajpayee) has asked us to work on the film’s script. As you know, he only takes up a project if he is convinced with the script, the story and the character he has to portray,” reported Kapur to the Indian Express. “Even as producers, we want to bring out a good story, so we will not leave any stone unturned in the making of this film. Since the incident has happened only today, I am still looking for a writer and a director. Once we are sure of all this, we will formally announce this project,” he added.

Since July 3rd, Dubey had been in the news, as the nation closely followed the story of the attack on police officers that was allegedly orchestrated by him, followed by reports of him fleeing, stories of him being spotted across states, and finally the report of his encounter. Some even remarked that Dubey’s story unfolded like a 70s Bollywood film. The announcement of a biopic, is therefore not completely surprising.