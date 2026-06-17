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'Woh upset rehti thi': Sanchita Ugale's father claims she was 'tortured' and under immense pressure

Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Sanchita Ugale, 22, allegedly died by suicide on June 14 in her Mumbai apartment.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 05:24 IST
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