'Woh upset rehti thi': Sanchita Ugale's father claims she was 'tortured' and under immense pressure

<p>The sudden and untimely death of Television actor Sanchita Ugale has left the industry in shock.</p><p>The 22-year-old had allegedly died by suicide in her Mumbai apartment, as per reports.</p><p>While investigation is ongoing, Sanchita's father Machhindra Ugale, who had previously said that he doesn't suspect any foul play in his daughter's death, has opened up on the mental and emotional state of Sanchita.</p><p>Machhindra has revealed that his late daughter was under immense pressure and was also allegedly facing harassment.</p><p>In an interview with <em>NDTV</em>, Machhindra said that Sanchita would usually stay upset and disturbed even if she seemed fine on the outside. However, Sanchita never spoke openly about it.</p><p>"Upset to wo rehti hi thi. Usne humein wajah batayi nahi, bas itna hi, par wo upset rehti thi. Matlab woh jab acche mood mein hoti thi, tab bhi achanak depression mein chali jaati thi. Yeh baat humare dhyaan mein aayi thi, aur isi liye hum uske saath roz aana-jaana karte the. Bas utna hi waqt, samjho ki aadha ghanta hum uske saath nahi the, wo hamari galti samjho. Lekin wo itne depression mein chali gayi, yeh humein maloom nahi tha ki wo aisa kadam utha legi," Machhindra said.</p><p>(She was always upset. She never told us the reason; all we knew was that she remained upset. Even when she was in a good mood, she would suddenly slip into depression. We had noticed this, which is why we used to accompany her every day. Other than that brief period - about half an hour when we weren't with her - you could say that was our mistake. But we had no idea that she had fallen into such deep depression that she would take a step like this.)</p>.'Kumkum Bhagya' fame actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide.<p>Sanchita's further claimed that his daughter was being "tortured" for some unknown reasons.</p><p>"Baatcheet ki thi, par use torture kiya ja raha tha. Use koi na koi paison ko lekar ya kisi na kisi baat ko lekar maang karke, use torture aur hammering kar hi raha tha. Kisi na kisi maamle mein yeh ho hi raha tha. Matlab, wo baat ab mere saamne saaf hogi hi, par nishchit roop se aisa ho raha tha. Prashasan se maang bas ek hi hai ki meri beti ke saath jo bhi galat hua hai, use nyaay milna chahiye," he added.</p><p>(We had spoken to her, but she was being tortured. Someone or the other was troubling her, making demands related to money or something else, subjecting her to constant pressure and harassment. This was happening in some form or the other. The truth will become clear before me, but this was definitely happening. I have only one request from the administration - that whatever wrong has happened to my daughter, she should get justice.)</p>.Actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide: Association calls for addressing mental health challenges in entertainment industry.<p>Sanchita played the role of Diya Tandon in Zee TV's popular daily soap <em>Kumkum Bhagya</em>. She was also seen in films like <em>Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge</em>, where she played Sukoon; and in Vicky Kaushal-starrer <em>Chhaava</em>, where she played Tarabai. </p><p>Sanchita, who had more than 1.39 lakh followers on Instagram, was active on social media. </p><p>Her last Instagram Story, which was shared on June 14, hours before her death, was a video in which she was cheerfully lip-syncing to a song. In the video, Sanchita didn't show any signs of sadness or distress.</p><p>Given her untimely death, several people have spoken about the need to address the rising mental health issues, specially in the entertainment industry.</p>