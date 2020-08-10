Working with Adil Hussain is always a pleasant experience: Pareeksha actress Priyanka Bose

Actress Priyanka Bose, best known for her role in the Dev Patel starrer Lion, says she had a wonderful experience working with ace actor Adil Hussain in Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha. She also makes it clear that she has no problems with the film releasing directly on Zee5 even though digital-only premiere is not a substitute for the FDFS experience.

(Edited excerpts from an interview with DH)

How was the experience of working with Adil Hussain?

Working with Adil is always a pleasant experience as I can bounce my energy off him. The whole experience is a special one.

What encouraged you to take up Pareeksha?

I play a rickshaw wallah’s wife in the movie. Pareeksha revolves around what happens when the family tries to get their child admitted into an English medium school. I am a fan of Prakash Jha’s work and liked the narration.

How did you prepare for the role?

The main challenge was to get the language right. I had to put in the effort as I am an English-speaking woman. Mr Jha helped me in this front. I also tried to keep the performance as real and grounded as possible

What is your take on the film releasing directly on a streaming platform?

I don’t mind it but First Day First Show (FDFS) offers a different type of excitement, which is missing here. However, an OTT release gives a good reach and ensures that a film like Pareeksha does not get lost in the Bollywood bandwagon.

How have you been keeping busy amid the lockdown?

My home needs a lot of work and my daughter has rejected the concept of online learning. We (mother and daughter) are being creative together. On a lighter note, I am getting a bit bored and doing soul-searching.

What keeps you going during difficult times?

I have a strong emotional system in the form of my family. Focusing on them goes a long way in releasing anxiety.