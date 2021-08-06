Working with Manoj Bajpayee is a dream come true, he is a wonderful person: Sakshi Tanwar on 'Dial 100'

Actor Sakshi Tanwar, who plays Manoj Bajpayee's wife in the Rensil D'Silva-helmed movie Dial 100, says that he is a 'great actor' and a wonderful human being. The actor added that she has fond memories of him as he directed her in a play many years ago. She spoke about shooting for the film, which released on Zee5 today, under Covid-19 restrictions and revealed that she wants the old days to return even though she has adjusted to the 'new normal'

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What encouraged you to take up Dial 100?

I took it up as the story and team were nice. This was my first project after the lockdown and I felt that it would be a nice way to get used to the new normal.

How was the experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee?



It was a nice experience. He is a great actor and a wonderful human. He had directed a play for me when I was in college. Working with him after so many years was a major dream-come-true moment for me.



What was the biggest takeaway from working with Neena Gupta?



Neenaji is so down to earth despite her impressive body of work. I have always admired her as an actor and I am happy that I finally got to know her as a person. We bonded well over old songs.

How is Rensil as a director?



Rensil is a cool and calm person. He gives you a brief about the scene and then lets you be. There is no pressure. He had tremendous clarity about the way Dial 100 was to be shot.

The film revolves around the aftermath of a panic call. Have you ever faced such a situation in real life?

I have never received a panic call in my life and I am grateful to god for the same. That said, once in a while, all of us receive some calls about stressful personal situations.

How well have you adjusted to the new normal?



I have adjusted quite well to the new normal. We got enough time to prepare last year as we were homebound (stuck at home) for six months when the lockdown happened. We have gotten used to life with masks and sanitisers. I just hope that things return to the old normal

soon.