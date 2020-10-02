Working with Michael Madsen biggest thing in my career after acting alongside Amitabh Bachchan, says 'Silence' actor Subbaraju

Actor Subbaraju says that he enjoyed working with Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in the Anushka Shetty-starrer Silence as the experience gave him a 'kick'. He adds that this was the biggest moment of his career after working with Amitabh Bachchan in Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap. 'Speaking exclusively to DH, 'Kumara Varma' also reveals that he took up acting as it helped him satisfy his creative urges.

Also read: 'Silence' movie review: Anushka Shetty-starrer is a mess

(Edited excerpts)

What encouraged you to take up Silence?

I have never done a suspense-thriller, barring one movie a long time ago, in my career. I have a strong role in Silence but do not want to reveal too much about it. All I can say is that I don't normally watch movies with a thriller/horror element but was quite impressed with the characterisation in Silence.

How was the experience of shooting for the film?

This is my first movie with Madhavan and he is a wonderful actor. I have worked with Anushka (Shetty) before also. Similarly, Shalini (Pandey) is a fabulous actor. Anjali too is pretty good.

Silence features Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in a key role.

Michael Madsen is an integral part of most Quentin Tarantino movies and working with him gave me a big kick. After working with Amitabh Bachchan (in Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap), this is the biggest thing in my career.

What is your take on Silence releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video, skipping the theatrical route?

When a movie releases on OTT, you are not able to gauge how big a success it is. Moreover, you miss the FDFS (First Day First Show) experience. When I watch a movie in a theatre, I try to see the emotions of the people. Most probably for Silence some of our friends will gather at someone's house and watch the film.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I have a creative mind and this field helped me fulfil these desires.

Who are your favourite directors and actors?

I really admire Krishna Vamsi and my friend Puri Jagannadh. I also like Rajamouli garu and Shekar Kammula. Among the actors, Big B is a childhood favourite. I also admire Chiranjeevi garu. You tend to subconsciously think about them while acting.

How do you deal with criticism?

I take criticism quite seriously. More than appreciation, criticism gives you a clear picture of what you need to change. In a way, most of my friends are my biggest critics.

Any dream roles?

I do not have a dream role as such. However, my long-term goal is to fully justify (do justice to) whatever role I do.