Working with Pritam was a great experience, says 'Love Aaj Kal' singer Darshan Raval

Darshan Raval, one of the most talented young singers in Bollywood, is in the limelight because of the much-loved Mehrama number from Love Aaj Kal that has taken social media by storm. The Pritam-composed track has clicked with fans as it is a celebration of friendship/love.Speaking exclusively to DH, Darshan says that collaborating with the ace music director helped him evolve as a singer and proved to be a lovely experience.

"It was a great experience as I always wanted to work with Pritam da. He is an awesome composer and I am happy that he gave me a beautiful song. He is a sweet person and a composer with a vision. Pritam da helped me sound different in Mehrama, he adds.

Darshan, who has worked with some of the most sought-after music composers, first rose to fame because of his stint on a reality show. Speaking about the same, he said that the show gave him instant popularity.

"Participating in the reality show gave me instant fame as people came to know about me in no time. So, in a way, it gave me my first platform.," he adds.

Unlike some of his peers, Darshan has the distinction of doing playback for singer-turned-actor Himesh Reshammiya. Recalling the experience, the Bekhudi crooner says that singing for a singer is a bit hard but this does not matter in the long run.

"Singing for a singer is hard as the person in question has his own singing style and unique voice. However, at the end of the day, it does not really matter as while acting, a singer too is playing a character and not being himself," says Darshan.

On a concluding note, the 25-year-old reveals that he feels one must have a 'positive attitude' towards work in order to find success.

"I believe, one needs to have a positive attitude about music (to be successful). I enjoy making music and it makes me feel happy. When I make music, I don't worry about the future or what happens next," adds Darshan.

