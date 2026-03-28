<p>Singer and actress Saba Azad, who is best known for her works in <em>Dil Kabaddi</em>, <em>Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge</em> and the web series <em>Rocket Boys</em>, revealed that she has been unwell for some time and is undergoing treatment after being infected with Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasite that affects the stomach.</p><p>The 'Madboy/Mink' co-founder took to Instagram to share this news with her fans and followers. Giving an update on her health, Saba said she had gone through a very difficult phase over the past few days and had lost over 4 kg.</p><p>Posting a picture from the hospital taken by her partner, Hrithik Roshan, she detailed a gruelling two-week struggle with an unexpected infection. She expressed shock at how the illness struck "out of nowhere," especially since she maintains a disciplined lifestyle and prioritises home-cooked meals.</p><p>"Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis, you nasty piece of work! For someone who only eats home-cooked food and carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came out of nowhere, at the busiest time of the year for me. I've lost 4 kg that I didn't have to spare in just two weeks, and I can barely walk."</p>.<p>Further warning people about food safety and the importance of hygiene, including properly washing vegetables. Saba said, "One day I'm training twice a day, doing pull-ups, lifting heavy weights, and the next I'm half my size, without the strength to lift a goddamn toothpick, let alone weights. So please, for the love of your gut, wash your salad leaves and vegetables like your life depends on it, because sometimes it really does!"</p>.Saba Azad wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, shares pictures with actor.<p>Saba also thanked her partner Hrithik for helping lift her "grumpy spirits" in this difficult time and bringing some light moments despite her condition. "@hrithikroshan, who's kept my very grumpy spirits up and always manages to find humour in the darnest situations," she mentioned in her social media post.</p>.Hrithik Roshan makes the relationship with Saba Azad Insta-official with an anniversary post.<p>For the unversed, Saba has been dating Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan for several years and never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her. </p><p>Earlier, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple divorced in 2014.</p>