Devara: Part 1 | Worth a watch despite a flawed script

An action-packed ride begins as two unlikely friends, Devara (Jr NTR) and Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan), navigate the dark waters of piracy. Though they jointly work for their handlers, their lives take a dramatic turn when they are ambushed by coast guards during a mission. Devara’s escape sparks a crisis of conscience, exposing the intentions of their handlers.