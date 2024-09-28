Devara: Part 1 | Worth a watch despite a flawed script

Director:Koratala Siva
Cast:Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shruti Marathe, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Murli Sharma
Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ marks Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years after ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ (2018). The actor’s last release was S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ (2022), which also featured Ram Charan.
The gripping tale unfolds in a fictitious coastal village near Yerra Samudram (Red Sea) in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. The village is home to four influential clans.
Unbeknownst to the outside world, these members lead a secret life as pirates, working with gangsters to smuggle weapons.
An action-packed ride begins as two unlikely friends, Devara (Jr NTR) and Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan), navigate the dark waters of piracy. Though they jointly work for their handlers, their lives take a dramatic turn when they are ambushed by coast guards during a mission. Devara’s escape sparks a crisis of conscience, exposing the intentions of their handlers.
A transformed Devara vows to safeguard the sea, abandoning his life of crime. This ignites a fierce rivalry with Bhaira, who refuses to relinquish his illicit occupation.
As loyalty, friendship, and redemption clash, Devara and Bhaira engage in an intense battle of wills.
The first half expertly establishes its characters and backdrop. The second half meanders, losing focus as Siva weaves in themes of rural culture, tradition, and wrestling. The predictable plot and lack of immersive storytelling detract from the overall impact. However, majestic visuals and heart-stopping action sequences keep viewers engaged.
The climax of Part 1 falls short of the electrifying intensity achieved by recent blockbusters like RRR, KGF Chapter 1, and Pushpa: The Rise-Part 1.
Stellar performances from the cast elevate the narrative. Jr NTR dazzles as Devara, delivering a visually stunning performance. Saif Ali Khan makes a memorable Telugu debut as the formidable Bhaira, showcasing his versatility. Senior actors get less screen time. Janhavi Kapoor as Thangam is under-utilised.
Rathnavelu’s captivating cinematography and Anirudh Ravichander’s pulsating background score significantly enhance the cinematic experience.
With tighter scripting and focus, this could have been a knockout film.
However, it is a worthwhile watch.
This action-packed drama is tailor-made for Jr NTR fans and enthusiasts of the genre. To fully immerse yourself, put all logic aside and suspend disbelief for entertainment.
Published 28 September 2024, 03:12 IST