Would love to turn director in future, says 'Crackdown' actress Shriya Pilgaonkar

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar says that she is open to directing films in the near future but wants to hone her skills as a performer before taking up filmmaking. The fast-rising star also opens up about her role in Voot Select's Crackdown and reveals that she had to put in extra effort and 'start from the basics' while preparing for the thriller as it had plenty of hand-to-hand combat scenes.

(Edited excerpts from an interview with DH)

What encouraged you to take up Crackdown?

Crackdown had an exciting script and it appealed to me a lot as I have always wanted to do something in the action genre. Moreover, (director) Apoorva Lakhia has made quite a few entertaining (masala) films in Bollywood. These factors prompted me to take up Crackdown. .

How was the experience of preparing for the show?

I had to start from the basics even though I have always maintained a certain level of fitness. There was plenty of hand-to-hand combat and most of the scenes had a realistic feel.

How easy or difficult was the process of mastering the Urdu diction?

For an actor, it is important to not just create a universe but also to get the dialect correct. My father (actor Sachin) also motivated me to work on the diction while essaying a role and his advice came in handy during Crackdown.

What is your take on the OTT vs cinema debate?

All platforms are now at the same level as lines are being blurred. This has become even more evident in Covid times. I want to be a part of both.

How did you get interested in acting?

I trained to be a swimmer while growing up and got interested in dance as time passed. In a way, I was exposed to numerous things (arts) during my formative years. I ultimately discovered my love for acting when I did theatre.

Are you open to directing films in near future?

I would absolutely love to do so. I, however, want to (need to) learn a lot before trying direction. However, generally speaking, it is good to see women playing different (working in different capacities) roles in the industry.

What keeps you going during difficult times?

The key is to be grateful for whatever we have as gratitude is the most important thing in life. Moreover, I am blessed as I can have honest conversations with my parents.