Homeentertainment

Wrapped in Tricolour, Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas cremated with state honours

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who passed away following a prolonged illness on Monday, was creamted with full state honours in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 27.
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 07:12 IST

Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26. Ahead of his funeral, several celebrities arrived at his residence to pay their condolences to the bereaved family.

Credit: PTI

Musician Zakir Hussain and others were seen arriving at the residence to pay their condolences.

Credit: PTI

Manmohan Desai and Sunil Gavaskar were also seen at the funeral.

Credit: X/@@PradeepBha123

The last rites of the Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas were performed with full state honours on Tuesday in Mumbai. In this photo, Pankaj's brothers Nirmal and Manohar are seen during the funeral.

Credit: PTI

(Published 28 February 2024, 07:12 IST)
