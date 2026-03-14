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Writers, directors don't have much liberty in Hindi cinema: Priyadarshan

The main issue with Malayalam cinema is quite different. Filmmakers don't have budgets.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 06:36 IST
Entertainment Newsbollywoodfilmspriyadarshan

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