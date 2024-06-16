Wu Tang Clan album with one physical copy in the world played at Australian museum

Sydney: US hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan's one-of-a-kind album Once Upon A Time in Shaolin began playing at an Australian museum on Saturday, organisers said, with fans in attendance describing the music as "very special" and "amazing".

All timeslots for the twice-a-day sessions at Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art are sold out, with about 5,000 people on a waiting list. The museum is showcasing the single-print album from June 15 to 24.

"They're small sessions, they're about 30 people," said a museum spokesperson, who confirmed the start of the first listening session on Saturday afternoon.