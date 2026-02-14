<p>Recreating a classic and adapting it to a larger audience require very different approaches. There is always the risk of the adaptation falling down a hole. ‘Wuthering Heights’ rides a rollercoaster, taking you to the pinnacle of love and dropping you back into the depths of lust.</p>.<p>Young Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) finds herself taking care of her ‘pet’, a boy her father saves from abuse, a boy she names Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) after her dead brother. Growing up together, it is but evident that they are both in love with each other, but can they ever be together?</p>.<p>The movie shows two different versions of love, with the first half offering a fleeting glimpse of what love could have been — tender, unguarded, and free of calculation. This soon changes as the director trades brooding romance for burning desire, elevating lust to spectacle while letting emotional depth quietly decay. Carnal impulses surge through the film, untamed and insistent, reducing love to something urgent and bodily rather than enduring and selfless. The leads are driven more by hunger than devotion — a craving to possess, to consume, to be consumed. </p>.<p>While the performances of Robbie and Elordi are top-notch, the depth of other characters could have been enhanced.</p>.<p>Overall, beneath its polished surfaces lies a love story hollowed out by ego. What should feel like tragic fidelity becomes a study in ownership, where one’s own passion takes precedence over another’s peace. In reaching the heights of intensity, love quietly withers at its core.</p>