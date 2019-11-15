Yami & friends

When Yami Gupta was in school in Chandigarh, she wanted to become an IAS officer. Her career took a different turn. Daughter of a Punjabi filmmaker, she was launched into the world of glamour when she was barely out of teens. After acting in some TV serials, she debuted in films and moved across languages: Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Yami has been in the movie industry for over a decade. She tells Showtime about her work, on working with Ayushmann Khurrana after six years and the futility of responding to trolls.

How has the response to ‘Bala’ been?

Pretty fantastic. I think it’s kind of a rarity when critics, audiences and the film fraternity come on the same platform and applaud your film, your work. So, it feels really good.

In this film, you acted with Ayushman Khurrana after six years. What has changed?

Everybody asks this question. I tell them that in ‘Vicky Donor’, I worked with Ayushmann Khurrana and in ‘Bala’, I worked with National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana. In terms of work and professionalism, nothing has changed. You know, a good-screen chemistry has to do with writing. Roles for women like this don’t get written so often. We were lucky to be part of films where we had brilliant writers. Once an on-screen pairing works, the second film becomes a challenge because it should not remind you of what has been done in any way.

How have you made a connect in so many industries?

When I was doing a Kannada film or a Malayalam film, it was not about doing a regional film. Work was always work. I used to always learn my lines. Even for Malayalam, which was the toughest, I used to sit through the night to learn. I never took my work for granted. That’s what kept me going on.

Did your family background help you in the industry?

Not at all. Yes, my father is in the media industry, but work never came home. I was pursuing my honours in law, and my sister was also studying. It was never decided that we were going to do this because our father was in the industry. I was a studious child. Very obedient. I would go straight from home to the university and then get back home. I had a set of close friends. Knew what I wanted to do and was serious about entrance exams. There are times when I think, ‘What would my life have been if I were an IAS officer in Chandigarh?’

You said good roles written for women are rare. Is there still a tendency to look at women actors as objects of desire and nothing more?

I think that is a strong word. Even in the past, actresses were given a chance to prove their mettle. What you are saying, that perspective is definitely changing. And the success of certain films — with good roles for women — shows the audiences want that. That’s why there is scope for films like ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Bala’, ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Raazi’. And the scope for actresses is definitely much better now. It will still take a little more time, it’s happening, but yeah, I am glad the conversation has started.

When a script comes to you, what are the things you look for?

What’s your role; what is the relevance of your role in the story; and who is the director — I think these three things are important. Now is a time when important questions are being asked, like ‘Who is the writer?’ instead of looking at who the actor or actress is and jumping into a film. Even questions like ‘Who is the cinematographer?’ or ‘Who is the editor?’ are being asked.

How do you handle trolls?

It (trolling) did upset me a lot. And I had no idea what it actually even means. Then I figured, there is no point letting it affect you. And you can’t do everything. And no matter how strong we are or how much we say it doesn’t matter, we are sensitive people. It’s better to have a balanced approach and know when to step back. Know that not everything needs to be addressed. Just let be.

Did criticism make her take the role?

Showtime asked Yami whether her choice to play a role in Bala, which talks about discrimination on the basis of skin colour, was because of the flak she received as a Fair and Lovely brand ambassador.

She said: “First of all, I would like to believe that I am a good enough actor to pull off that difficult role. But to respond to you, I think I have proved myself in terms of versatility. If I say something, it will come across as a justification which I don’t want to get into, which is not required. I am an actor, I was offered a script — something that was absolutely different. I think the whole idea should be — and I think this is what all ads are inclined to now — beauty is your perspective. You want to be fair, you want to be brown, you want to be dark, you want to use a fairness cream, you want to use a tanning cream, it is your choice. You want to use no cream? It is your choice. It should not be a prerequisite that if you are a certain colour, then you are not beautiful. Whatever makes you happy is the best thing for you.”

Noteable Yami films:

Bala (Hindi)

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Hindi)

Vicky Donor (Hindi)

Ullasa Utsaha (Kannada)

Nuvvila (Telugu)

Hero (Malayalam)