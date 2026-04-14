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Yash and Namit Malhotra kick off 'Ramayana' promotions at CinemaCon 2026 in US

After debuting the first glimpse of Rama with Ranbir Kapoor, Namit Malhotra has now brought Yash on board for the next phase of the campaign.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 08:32 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 08:32 IST
Entertainment NewsUnited StatesUS newsRamayanaComic ConTrendingNamit MalhotraActor YashHollywood NewsFilmyzilla

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