<p>The global promotions for Ramayana have officially begun in the United States, with producer Namit Malhotra and Yash, who plays Ravana, taking to the stage to introduce the highly anticipated dream project to Western audiences.</p><p>The duo engaged in detailed media sessions and interviews at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. Gracing the opening day of Comicon, Yash and Namit spoke extensively to the media about the project. Namit has repeatedly highlighted his vision for the mythological epic as a global cinematic event, designed to elevate Indian cinema to new heights.</p>.Namit Malhotra on 'Ramayana': 'Not trying to appease Indians, it’s for the World'.<p>After debuting the first glimpse of Rama with Ranbir Kapoor, Namit Malhotra has now brought Yash on board for the next phase of the campaign. Yash, stepping into his role as co-producer for his first promotional outing, opted for a sharp blue jacket and shirt with black trousers. Producer Namit joined him in a beige jacket and black jeans as the duo focused on taking this project for a massive worldwide release.</p>.Ramayana first look: Ranbir Kapoor introduced as 'protector' Lord Rama.<p>Not just the Ramayana, Yash also addressed questions and offered insights into his upcoming movie, <em>Toxic,</em> and the strategic future of the Astraverse (a planned cinematic universe that includes Brahmastra).</p><p>“It’s a perspective I heard from someone in America itself. It was like ‘You’re bringing us the first story of the world or the first story of the universe, but it’s something we don’t know much about. So it’s like you’re telling us a timeless story but we’re going to discover it for the first time.’ So there’s a lot of freshness and excitement towards it," producer Namit Malhotra told Fandango at CinemaCon 2026.</p>.<p>“Obviously every Indian, their heart beats with this story. All of us, our parents, grandparents, and generations before us have all heard the Ramayana, learnt the Ramayana, and experienced it in various different forms. So it’s very interesting to bring something with that big-screen spectacle but with the heart that every Indian cares about. To the world, that I think is very very relevant. With all the other epics you just mentioned, I think the world and audiences in cinemas want to see something that is new and different. And the mindset is a lot more open to consume different types of stories. I think we have all seen enough of the same fare, but now it’s about what new can we bring,” Namit added.</p>.<p>Apart from Ranbir Kapoor (Rama) and Yash (Ravana), Namit Malhotra's epic features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The cast also includes Arun Govil and Sheeba Chaddha in significant roles. This cinematic journey is divided into two chapters, with the first chapter hitting theaters on Diwali 2026 and the second following a year later for Diwali 2027.</p>