Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Yash & Radhika become neighbours to SRK, DeepVeer & Virushka; buy Rs 24-crore beachfront plot in Alibag

The said property is situated near the Kihim Beach in Alibag, a coastal town near Mumbai famous for its luxury villas and celebrity residents.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 09:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2026, 09:27 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliDeepika PadukoneAnushka SharmaRanveer SinghTrendingRadhika PanditActor Yash

Follow us on :

Follow Us