Yash & Radhika become neighbours to SRK, DeepVeer & Virushka; buy Rs 24-crore beachfront plot in Alibag

<p><em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em> star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have purchased a premium beachfront land in Alibag for a whopping Rs 24 crore. The said property is situated near the Kihim Beach in Alibag, a coastal town near Mumbai, famous for its luxury villas and celebrity residents.</p><p>The <em>Ramayana</em> actor has acquired 5,289 square meters (roughly 1.306 acres) of land in Kamat village, located in the Raigad district. Registered officially as 'Agricultural Land' under Section 7, the property features an existing house. The high-profile transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.44 crore alongside a Rs 60,000 registration fee, reports <em>MoneyControl</em>.</p>.'Ramayana' actor Ranbir Kapoor acquires premium land in Ayodhya for Rs 3.31 Crore.<p>The couple is planning to build an ultra-luxury home to spend quality vacations away from their busy filming schedules. With this new purchase, the couple join an elite club of superstars who own massive estates in Alibag, including Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh.</p><p>Over the past few years, Alibag has emerged as a major hotspot for investors, business families, entrepreneurs and celebrities. Driven by its scenic Konkan coastline and close proximity to Mumbai, the coastal town has emerged as a premier second-home destination among the celebrities.</p>.Allu Arjun becomes new neighbour to Virat Kohli and Katrina Kaif, rents home in Juhu for Rs 16L/month.<p>Consequently, beachfront and near-beach parcels in highly sought-after micro-markets like Kihim, Awas, Mandwa, Sasawane and Nagaon continue to fetch premium prices due to limited availability of land parcels.</p><p>On the professional front, Yash is deeply committed to his next major ventures, <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em> and <em>Ramayana</em>, taking on a dual role as both the lead actor and a co-producer for these projects.</p>