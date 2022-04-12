Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' is the real 'Beast'

Box-office clashes are inevitable in cinema. This long weekend, Vijay's Tamil hostage action drama 'Beast' will hit the screens on Wednesday, followed by the highly-anticipated 'KGF: Chapter 2', which will release in five languages worldwide on Thursday.

Producers of 'Beast' can breathe easy, thanks to Vijay's massive fan following. But the film's overall business will be dented by the five-language 'KGF: Chapter 2', a proud product of Karnataka with actor Yash, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur at the helm.

There is a big market for Vijay's films in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru. However, after enjoying 1,500-odd shows across 300 theatres on an opening day, the film will have to settle for just 50 single screens as opposed to 500 of 'KGF2' from Thursday.

In Tamil Nadu, 'KGF2' is likely to be out on 350 of the 1,000 screens, a representative of Hombale Films, the film's producers, told DH.

A 35% share against a local superstar's film is perhaps a never-before phenomenon. What's worse for 'Beast' is that fans of Ajith Kumar, the biggest on-screen rival of Vijay, are running a strong online campaign promoting 'KGF2'.

Conquering Mumbai

The makers of 'Jersey', a sports drama starring Shahid Kapoor, postponed the film from April 14 to 22, avoiding an obvious one-sided battle with 'KGF'.

Over four lakh tickets of 'KGF2' have been sold across Mumbai and the Hindi belt. Not so long ago, regional films jostled for screens in Bollywood-dominated regions. Not anymore.

Today, 'KGF2' has set a new benchmark for a South Indian film, as it is set to collect a record opening-day collection.

In Andhra and Telangana regions, the Telugu dubbed version of 'KGF2' is being celebrated as a big release. On the contrary, 'Beast' stares at a below-par opening in non-Tamil Nadu venues.

