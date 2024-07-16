Yash's stunning new look sets social media abuzz; Possible 'Toxic' role in the works

Superstar Yash recently caused a stir at the Mumbai airport as he arrived in the city to attend the highly anticipated Ambani wedding. However, what truly set the internet abuzz was Yash's striking new look, which fans speculate might be for his upcoming film, Toxic.

Known for his rugged charm and charismatic screen presence, Yash sported a noticeably different appearance. Dressed in a sleek ensemble, his airport look quickly became the talk of the town.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration, flooding platforms with praise for the actor's new avatar. While all his previous looks have been iconic, this one is on its way to becoming another memorable style statement.

Here's what netizens have to say:

A user writes "Those #kgf long hairs are cutted down and this looks very fresh and new and it perfectly suits for @Toxic_themovie"