<p>Bengaluru: The release of the much awaited <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> starring<em> </em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Yash">Yash</a><em> </em>has been postponed to June 4, according to a press note from KVN Productions. </p><p>The makers, who earlier dismissed speculation about the film’s release being postponed, have now cited “escalating tensions and instability in West Asia” as the reason for pushing the film’s release.</p><p>The film was earlier slated for release on March 19. </p><p>The decision was taken following consultations with key distributor Phars Films, as disruptions in the Gulf — a major overseas market — could impact the film’s global rollout, the press statement read. </p><p>Directed by Geetu Mohandas, <em>Toxic</em> also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.</p>