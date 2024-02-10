'Yatra 2' review: Jagan's biopic is brazenly one-sided

Elections are around the corner and political biopics are making a buzz. The need for political mileage is most perceptible in Andhra Pradesh — where Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections will be simultaneously held.
Right from its date of release (February 8) to its uncritical portrayal of its central character, 'Yatra 2' is a photocopy of its predecessor ('Yatra', 2019).
It begins during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, with Rajasekhara Reddy (Mammootty) campaigning for his son Jagan Mohan Reddy (Jiiva) in his bastion Kadapa. Up next, we see Jagan and his family struggling after his father dies in a helicopter crash.
The audience is introduced to the rift between Jagan and the Congress high command and the political campaigns — Odarpu Yatra and Praja Sankalpa Yatra — which were critical for the formation and eventual electoral success of YSRCP respectively.
The current zeitgeist of biopics in India, especially those on political leaders, thrives on the glorification of the lead character and vilification of all his/her opponents. While documentaries on historical/political characters can be boring for their matter-of-factness, hagiographical portrayals reduce the credibility that the audience usually hopes for in such ventures.
Rajasekhara Reddy is undeniably the most significant politician of undivided Andhra after NTR. His popularity is intact to this day, manifested by his son Jagan's eventual success. The cinematography is impressive in parts, especially when the emotional connection between the people of (undivided) Andhra Pradesh and YSR is showcased emphatically.
'Yatra 2' goes a step further than its prequel. Sonia Gandhi (Suzanne Bernert) and Chandrababu Naidu (Mahesh Manjrekar) are finally introduced and they are portrayed as dark characters.
The most ludicrous aspect of the film is the absence of Y S Sharmila, Jagan's sister-turned-political opponent. When Jagan was jailed in a disproportionate assets case in 2012, Sharmila completed his Yatra and ensured the victory of several YSRCP candidates in the by-elections. The only probable explanation for her exclusion could be her newfound position as the state president of Congress, a party that the film seeks to undermine. There is also no mention of the landmark division of Andhra Pradesh, leading to the formation of Telangana in 2013.
Despite its obvious flaws, 'Yatra' was enlivened by the towering presence of Mollywood legend Mammootty as the hero who solely shouldered the plot. While Jiiva's striking resemblance to Jagan and his subtle acting are impressive, he fails to fill the void left behind by Mammootty, who only makes a special appearance. Ashritha Vemuganti and Ketaki Narayan are convincing as Jagan's mother and wife, respectively.
While it's established that films influence the socio-political climate of a country, the vice-versa is equally true. One can only hope that the current phase of hero-worship in politics soon makes way for a more democratic and critical appreciation of our leaders.
Cut-off box - Yatra 2 Telugu (theatres) Director: Mahi V RaghavStar cast: JiivaMammootty Rating: 2/5