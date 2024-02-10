'Yatra 2' review: Jagan's biopic is brazenly one-sided

The most ludicrous aspect of the film is the absence of Y S Sharmila, Jagan's sister-turned-political opponent. When Jagan was jailed in a disproportionate assets case in 2012, Sharmila completed his Yatra and ensured the victory of several YSRCP candidates in the by-elections. The only probable explanation for her exclusion could be her newfound position as the state president of Congress, a party that the film seeks to undermine. There is also no mention of the landmark division of Andhra Pradesh, leading to the formation of Telangana in 2013.