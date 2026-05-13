<p>Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were left furious after L'Oreal unveiled giant posters of its ambassadors for the 79th edition of Cannes Film Festival on May 12. The actress, who has been walking the red carpet for L'Oreal for years now, was nowhere to be seen in the campaign posters. Instead, it was Alia Bhatt, among others, who was featured.</p><p>Hundreds of fans flooded the comment section of the brand's post, asking 'Where is Aishwarya?'. Some even urged the brand to not forget the decades long association with the veteran ambassador.</p><p>One fan wrote, "Where's the mother of cannes #AishwaryaRaiBachchan???"</p><p>While another said, "Where is Aishwarya Rai @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb OG queen."</p><p>Now, L'Oreal has finally broken its silence and has responded to one of the comments.</p><p>A fan tagged Aishwarya and wrote, "Where is @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ? We only see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Cannes. We want to see her more. Her aura is unmatched. Please promote and celebrate her more." </p><p>Responding to the comment, the official account of L’Oreal Paris wrote, "Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses."</p>.'Where is Aishwarya?': Fans upset after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan snubbed from L'Oreal Paris Cannes campaign.<p>However, the reply from the brand was enough to fuel more questions on Aishwarya's visible absence from the six posters. As one fan asked, "so then wheres her poster???"</p><p>Another angry fan said, "omitting aishwarya's poster is wild. considering she's the only reason half of India even knew how to pronounce the brand name."</p><p>Another declared, "You are just back of new faces but forgetting the way Aishwarya brought you fame in Asia @lorealparis you need to answer or be ready to get your worth down."</p>.'I'm no more Urvashi, I'm India': Urvashi Rautela's bold claim at Cannes 2026 goes viral.<p>Meanwhile, Aishwarya has always made waves at the French Riviera. From her stunning bold lilac-purple lips in 2016 and Cinderalla ball gown in 2017 to her 20-foot butterfly cape in 2018, with her bold style choices and unmatchable elegance, she has remained the undisputed Queen of Cannes for over two-decades.</p><p>Aishwarya made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002. She walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of their film <em>Devdas. </em></p><p>In 2003, she debuted as the ambassador for L'Oreal on the red carpet and since then walked the red carpet every year.</p><p>Given her long association with the festival and the brand, the fans reactions calling out the brand for ignoring the <em>Jodhaa Akbar</em> actor seem reasonable.</p>