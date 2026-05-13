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'Year after year...': L'Oreal responds as fans question Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence from Cannes campaign

Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were left furious after L'Oreal unveiled giant posters of its ambassadors for the 79th edition of Cannes Film Festival on May 12 snubbing Aishwarya from its campaign.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 11:30 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram</p></div>

Credit: Instagram

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Published 13 May 2026, 11:30 IST
Entertainment Newsalia bhattCannesCannes Film FestivalAishwarya Rai BachchanTrendingFilmyzilla

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