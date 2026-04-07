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'Yeh cinema hai': Rajpal Yadav defends Saurabh Dwivedi & Zakir Khan amid growing online hate over viral video

Addressing the controversy via video, Rajpal explained that the viral moment was merely a skit.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:47 IST
Entertainment NewsRajpal YadavTrendingZakir KhanFilmyzilla

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