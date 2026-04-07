<p>Following the controversy at a recent awards event, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajpal-yadav">Rajpal Yadav</a> has come forward and requested his fans to stop the attack against Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Khan. Addressing the controversy via video, Rajpal explained that the viral moment was merely a skit. Defending his colleagues, he said that he views both men as family and urged netizens not to criticize them. </p><p>During a segment on stage at an award show, senior journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, who was hosting alongside Zakir Khan, made a remark referencing Yadav’s financial case. The comments proved confusing to everyone involved, including Rajpal himself. After the visuals went public, Saurabh's comment sparked significant backlash on social media, leading to a wave of harsh criticism against Saurabh. </p>.Salman Khan backs Rajpal Yadav after Saurabh Dwivedi 'mocked' him for cheque bounce case at award show.<p>Analysing the situation, Rajpal has now come forward and requested his fans and well-wishers not to bash or troll Saurabh. Rajpal took to social media and explained that his interaction with Saurabh and Zakir actually focused on highlighting the world's issues.</p><p>He continued that their conversation covered the ongoing issues like the West Asian war and global economic instability, specifically addressing how these crises transform into personal finances for everyone.</p><p>"<em>Is par poori duniya ke liye ek general sa skit banane ka prayaas kiya. Kabhi-kabhi filmon mein bhi hota hai ki hum scene design karte hain, lekin uska meaning audience tak sahi tareeke se pahunch nahi paata. "Yeh cinema hai!</em>," said Yadav.</p>.<p>Calling them his “jigar ke tukde", Rajpal said artists, journalists and writers are closely connected.</p><p>"Aur Saurav ne toh humaare sammaan mein poori audience ke saamne auditorium mein khade hoke taaliyan bajayi. Dhanyavaad Saurav. Please, please Saurabh ki ninda karke ya ulti-seedhi baatein karke uska dil mat dukhaiye. Saurabh ka dil dukhana matlab mera dil dukhana hai. I love Saurabh, I love Zakir. I am here because of you guys," said Rajpal.</p><p>For the unversed, Rajpal Yadav has been in the news for the past few months after surrendering at Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case.</p><p>Minutes ahead of his post, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan came out in support of him. Netizens jumped into the comments to troll him, relentlessly poking fun at the situation. </p><p>One user wrote, “Salman Khan watching you take Saurabh’s side." </p><p>Another user wrote, “Bhai Thora to wait Kar le Salman sir ne tmhare liye stand liya ..aur tumne video Bana di …sad." </p><p> “Kya bhai Salman ke Tweet ke Baad Lafda Shuru hone se Pehele Khatam Hogaya," another comment read.</p><p>On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav is busy promoting his upcoming film <em>Bhooth Bangla.</em></p>