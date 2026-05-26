<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akshay-kumar">Akshay Kumar's</a> new Bhojpuri look has left fans in splits.</p><p>The recently released track <em>Ghis Ghis Ghis</em> from <em>Welcome to the Jungle </em>is going viral. And it's not the song alone that is grabbing eyeballs. Instead, it is Akshay's look that is stealing the spotlight.</p><p>In the song, Akshay is seen dancing alongside Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh.</p><p>As soon as the song was released, fans can't help but notice Akshay's Bhojpuri look. While some praised his new avatar, others were left shocked.</p>.Arjun Sarja reveals how 'Mudhalvan' Vijay felt after sitting on CM's chair for the first time.<p>A fan wrote in the comment section of the post, "Unexpected and Hilarious."</p><p>Another commented, "Haha best version of Akshay Kumar."</p><p>A third even declared Akshay the Bhojpuri superstar as he wrote, "Akshay sir bhojpuri Super star."</p><p>A fourth commented giving a nod to Akshay's famous dialogue from <em>Welcome</em>, "Yeah kis line mein aa gye aap."</p><p>A fan even changed Akshay's name to a fun Bhojpuri name and wrote, "Aksay lal yadav."</p>.Ranveer Singh offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru after 'Kantara' mimicry row.<p>Directed by Ahmed Khan, <em>Welcome to the Jungle </em>stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Rajpal Yadav and Lara Dutta, among others.</p><p>The film is the third installment of the hit comedy franchise <em>Welcome.</em></p><p>Produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 26.</p>