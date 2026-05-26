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'Yeh kis line mein aa gaye': Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri avatar in 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' song sends fans into frenzy

Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri avatar in Welcome to the Jungle's song Ghis Ghis Ghis is going viral. Produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 26.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:13 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodBhojpuriBollywood filmAkshay KumarTrendingFilmyzilla

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