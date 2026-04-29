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'You are about to witness a new AKHIL': Nagarjuna gives a MEGA shoutout to 'Lenin'

This timely boost has reignited massive hype for Akhil's Lenin, turning the final countdown into a festive buildup for the film.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:32 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaTrendingNagarjunaakhil akkineni

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