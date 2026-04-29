<p>Following a nearly three-year absence from the silver screen, Akhil Akkineni returns in the contemporary action-romance <em>Lenin</em>. The movie gained momentum following a shoutout from Nagarjuna, who was thoroughly impressed after a private screening.</p><p>After reviewing the film’s first cut, the megastar expressed immense confidence in the project. He took to his social media and particularly highlighted Akhil’s radical makeover, suggesting that the film marks a sophisticated evolution in Akhil’s career. Taking to X, he wrote: “watched the first cut of our film LENIN last night.</p><p>I say this with confidence and pride… you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26 2026. mark the date!!! see you in the theatres🔥 “ </p><p>The "King's" high praise gave Akhil’s fans a moment to celebrate. His tweet has sparked widespread celebrations just weeks before the movie hits theaters. This timely boost has reignited massive hype for Akhil's <em>Lenin</em>, turning the final countdown into a festive buildup for the film.</p><p>The <em>Lenin</em> makers are hinting at a total confidence in their project and are sticking to their June 26 date, setting the stage for a massive box office clash with Ram Charan’s <em>Peddi</em>. This creates a high-stakes rivalry between fans of both stars as the two high-energy action films battle for theatrical dominance.</p>.<p><em>Lenin</em> is a Telugu-language action-romance film starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, this village-based drama features music by S. Thaman and is all set to release on June 26, 2026.</p><p>The movie was previously scheduled for May but postponed to avoid box office competition with <em>Peddi</em>, but now Ram Charan's film has also been postponed from May and is currently targeting a similar release timeframe.</p>