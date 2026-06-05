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'You are in the best form ever': Esha Deol blown away by Bobby Deol's performance in 'Bandar'

Audiences are hailing his role in this hard-hitting drama as one of the finest of his career.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:21 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@imeshadeol</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@imeshadeol

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Published 05 June 2026, 12:21 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingBobby Deolesha deolFilmyzilla

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