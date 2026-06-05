'You are in the best form ever': Esha Deol blown away by Bobby Deol's performance in 'Bandar'

<p>Anurag Kashyap’s <em>Bandar</em> has finally arrived, and the initial reviews are overwhelmingly positive across the board. While the film as a whole is winning widespread acclaim, a major talking point is Bobby Deol’s standout performance.</p><p>Audiences are hailing his role in this hard-hitting drama as one of the finest of his career. Adding to the buzz, Bobby received a big shoutout from his half-sister and actor Esha Deol.</p>.'Bandar' trailer out: Bobby Deol battles fading career, sexual assault allegations in Anurag Kashyap's gritty world .<p>Esha, who graced the special screening of the highly anticipated crime thriller <em>Bandar</em>, took to social media to shower her half-brother, Bobby Deol, with glowing praise.</p><p>Declaring him to be in absolute peak cinematic form, she wrote: “You are in the best form ever. Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Go watch Bandar!”</p>.<p>Bobby, who has been enjoying a massive career renaissance over the last few years, also reshared his sister’s praise on his Instagram stories, adding a series of affectionate emojis to express his gratitude.</p><p>Released in theatres on June 5, 2026, <em>Bandar</em> marks the first-ever creative collaboration between Bobby Deol and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.</p>.'One of the hardest-working actors': Bobby Deol recalls tough 'Alpha' shoot with Alia Bhatt.<p>The gritty, psychological crime drama features Bobby as Samar Mehra, a washed-up, fading television superstar whose life dramatically spirals out of control after he is slapped with a serious accusation of sexual assault. The narrative takes an uncomfortable, raw look at the media trials, public paranoia, and systemic legal loopholes that follow.</p><p>Written by the acclaimed duo Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, Bandar also stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad and Sapna Pabbi in key roles. Following this dark thriller, Bobby Deol will next be seen switching gears into the glossy world of espionage as the primary antagonist in Yash Raj Films’ female-led spy universe chapter, <em>Alpha</em>, slated for July 3, 2026.</p>