<p>Just days after <em>Cocktail 2</em> dropped its new track <em>Mashooqa</em>, composer Pritam found himself in the hot seat as mixed reviews quickly turned into social media allegations that the song was lifted from a 1993 Italian hit.</p><p>The plagiarism allegations took off when a Reddit user pointed out the striking similarities between <em>Mashooqa</em> and Bibi and Coco's 1993 Neapolitan track <em>Se So Arrubate A Nonna</em> (Le Origini Vol. 2), leading many to claim the tunes are nearly identical.</p>.<p>However, music composer Pritam himself responded to critics and called them his "unpaid PR team". </p><p>Taking to Instagram stories, Pritam wrote, "Every single one of my song releases comes with a set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities'. Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis.. Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team.. I just want to say guys, NOT NICE."</p>.'Cocktail 2' Song 'Jab Talak': Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon dance their hearts out .<p>Rather than shutting down the debate, Pritam’s comments amplified the controversy. Meanwhile, several users revisit older plagiarism allegations against the composer and discuss the past plagiarism allegations against him.</p><p>The song is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Raghav Chaitanya, Mahmood and Ruaa Kayy with Italian parts written, co-composed and performed by Mahmood.</p>.<p>According to the creators, <em>Mashooqa</em> brings the hottest, most carefree energy to the <em>Cocktail 2</em> soundtrack. Featuring sizzling chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the high-octane summer track blends fun beats and flirtatious vibes to tell a story of young love, instant connection, and beautiful, glamorous chaos.</p><p>Directed by Homi Adajania, <em>Cocktail 2</em> stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Jointly produced by Maddock Films and Luv Films, the movie is scheduled to release on June 19.</p>