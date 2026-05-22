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'You are my unpaid PR team': Pritam fires back at trolls over ‘Mashooqa’ plagiarism allegations

Rather than shutting down the debate, Pritam’s comments amplified the controversy.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 07:06 IST
Entertainment NewsMusicTrendingPlagiarismFilm musicPritam

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