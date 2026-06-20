'You have become victimised in your mind': Imtiaz Ali criticises women who say they feel comfortable in burqa

<p>Filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imtiaz-ali">Imtiaz Ali</a> has recently shared his unfiltered views on burqa and purdah, calling it degeneration of the society.</p><p>Imtiaz feels that women who say they feel comfortable wearing a burqa are extremely victimised internally.</p><p>In a recent podcast with host Samdish Bhatia, Imtiaz, whose romantic drama <em>Main Vaapas Aaunga</em> released recently, discussed several topics including patriarchy.</p><p>In a viral clip from the podcast, Imtiaz is seen discussing burqa, as he is heard saying, "I don't like when someone says ‘I am comfortable in my Burqa. I am comfortable in my purdah’. It's a degenerated society; if you feel like this, it's not okay. It means that you have become so victimised in your mind, I don't know how."</p>.'Main Vaapas Aaunga' movie review: A heart-wrenching story against hate.<p>The host, despite agreeing with Imtiaz, went on to add a different perspective as he said that different communities have different rules and if a community is comfortable following it then how can others question it. </p><p>To which Imtiaz responded, "I am not stopping someone. My thinking is not that I am stopping someone or I am going to someone's house and asking them not to do it. But there should be tolerance, moderation. See, my latest thought is that where have the moderates gone? Nowadays, everyone is extreme. Dialogue has become difficult. I am not your enemy."</p>.Sunil Grover shares video of him sleeping on Ganga riverbank.<p>Imtiaz's <em>Main Vaapas Aaunga</em> starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari has been off to a slow start at the box office.</p><p>The romantic drama has earned Rs 26 crore worldwide after eight days of its release.</p><p>While the film struggled to attract footfalls initially, it picked up pace gradually.</p><p>While the box office numbers aren't impressive enough, netizen are already hailing the film as his "masterpiece", claiming that while the film has been ignored now, people will eventually realise its worth years later.</p>