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'You have become victimised in your mind': Imtiaz Ali criticises women who say they feel comfortable in burqa

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has recently shared his unfiltered views on burqa and purdah, calling it degeneration of the society.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 04:23 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 04:23 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmTrendingImtiaz AliFilmyzilla

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