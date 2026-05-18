'You have to prove yourself': Sonakshi Sinha opens up about dad Shatrughan's 'reverse nepotism' treatment

<p>While nepotism has been a hot topic in Bollywood, several actors have talked about the burden it brings with it.</p><p>However, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonakshi-sinha">Sonakshi Sinha</a> has recently opened up about facing 'reverse nepotism'.</p><p>In an interview with <em>Hindustan Times</em>, while talking about her upcoming film <em>System</em>, Sonakshi drew similarities with her character to her personal life.</p><p>In the film, Sonakshi plays Neha Rajvansh, a young public prosecutor, who comes from a family of lawyers. Her father, played by Ashutosh Gowariker, is one of the country's top defence lawyers. Despite his status and power, he insists his daughter to prove herself by working as a prosecutor before she can join the family business. </p><p>The unique situation leads Neha to question her dad, “What kind of reverse nepotism is this?” </p><p>Mirroring the situation, Sonakshi said that at one point of time, her father Shatrughan Sinha, said the same thing to her.</p><p>She said, "Honestly, that’s been the case with me. My father has always told me, ‘You have to prove yourself’. Because he was like that. It doesn’t matter who you are; you have to prove yourself to get ahead in life, and that’s how you get what you deserve. So that was also something that was very relatable." </p>.'Karuppu' box office collection: Suriya-Trisha starrer storms past Rs 100 crore globally.<p>Sonakshi also said that her character Neha was relatable to her, not because of the profession but because of the kind of woman she is.</p><p>"The relatability doesn’t come from the profession she is in, but from the woman she is. She is very flawed, layered, and someone who makes her own mistakes and has her own demons. All these things are very relatable to me, and surely to a lot of other women as well, those who are trying to prove themselves and don’t get things handed to them," she said.</p><p>Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker in pivotal roles.</p><p>The film is set to release on May 22 on Amazon Prime Video.</p>