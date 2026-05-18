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'You have to prove yourself': Sonakshi Sinha opens up about dad Shatrughan's 'reverse nepotism' treatment

Drawing similarities to her character Neha Rajvansh in the upcoming film 'System', Sonakshi Sinha has recently opened up about facing 'reverse nepotism' treatment by her father.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:46 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsShatrughan SinhaNepotismSonakshi SinhaTrendingFilmyzilla

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