<p>As one of 2026’s most talked-about projects, the Telugu movie <em>Ranabaali</em> is already making waves throughout the industry. The film marks the reunion of the powerhouse duo of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay-deverakonda">Vijay Deverakonda</a> and Rashmika Mandanna in a gritty historical drama produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.</p><p>This project is more than just a movie, it’s a journey into India’s forgotten chapters. The plot revolves around the "dark side" of history, dramatizing real-life incidents that were nearly erased from our memory.</p> .'Crosses a line that can't be ignored': Rashmika Mandanna reacts to old audio involving her mother, threatens legal action.<p>While the excitement continues to elevate, the lead cast, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have completed their portions from their Rayalaseema schedule. On the last day of the filming, the 'ViRosh' couple expressed their gratitude towards the locals, and the visuals are currently making waves online.</p><p>The makers took to social media and shared a video of Vijay and Rashmika as they were seen finishing the schedule shot in a village of Rayalaseema. The team shot the scenes at real locations for this period drama, maintaining authenticity. Despite the challenging situations, the makers went the extra mile and recreated some specific era with precision and ensured that originality remained intact and the 'soul' of the film didn't get compromised.</p><p>The love showered upon Vijay and Rashmika during the schedule has been overwhelming. They will be seen together in Ranabaali after a long time, marking their first film together after their marriage. The duo also visited a temple to seek blessings. The caption read: "Rayalaseema showered all its love for the #Ranabaali couple ❤️</p><p>The team wrapped up a key schedule in the region ❤🔥"</p>.<p>Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, <em>Ranabaali</em> stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, marking her reunion in what promises to be a compelling on-screen pairing. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including international actor Arnold Vosloo, further adding to its global appeal. <em>Ranabaali</em> is slated to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.</p>