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'Your love is our strength': Vijay & Rashmika express gratitude to Rayalaseema after 'Ranabaali' schedule wrap

The plot revolves around the "dark side" of history, dramatizing real-life incidents that were nearly erased from our memory.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:43 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 10:43 IST
Entertainment NewsRashmika MandannaVijay DevarakondaTrendingFilmyzilla

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