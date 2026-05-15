<p>Following a wave of delays and last-minute glitches, Suriya’s highly anticipated film <em>Karuppu</em> has finally made its theatrical release. While fans were left disappointed when the movie missed its initial May 14 release, the movie has successfully hit screens today, Friday, May 15, without any further delay or complications. </p><p>The audience is already in celebration mode, thrilled to witness Suriya’s powerhouse performance in a dual role. Another highlight in the movie is Suriya's onscreen reunion with Trisha, which has triggered a wave of nostalgia for the most beloved and iconic pairings of the 90s and 2000s in Tamil cinema.</p>.'Karuppu' director RJ Balaji tears up and apologises for delay; hints at 6 pm release on May 14.<p>As audiences celebrate the film's release, the makers of <em>Karuppu</em> shared a heartfelt message talking about their recent setbacks. In their emotional post, they expressed sincere apologies for the delays and extended their deepest gratitude to the fans for standing firmly by their side through it all.</p><p>In an early morning post, Dream Warrior Pictures wrote, “There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself.</p>.'Grateful for the support': 'Karuppu' producer SR Prabhu thanks CM Vijay for 9:00 am screenings.<p>To every person who waited for <em>Karuppu</em>, who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology and, more importantly, our deepest gratitude.</p><p>We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive.</p><p>Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: #Karuppu is releasing worldwide!”</p>.<p>The post drew immense attraction from Suriya's fans, further elevating the craze for his return to the silver screen.</p><p>Meanwhile, industry insiders whisper that the film's release happened after Suriya personally stepped in. He reportedly gave a personal financial guarantee of around Rs 35 crore to a financier on behalf of the production house to clear the final hurdles.</p>.<p><strong>About </strong><em><strong>Karuppu</strong></em></p><p>Backed by S R Prabhu and S R Prakash Babu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji. The movie stars Suriya, Trisha, RJ Balaji, Natty Natraj, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in key roles.</p><p>Featuring cinematography by GK Vishnu and music by Sai Abhayankar, the movie hit theaters on May 15.</p>