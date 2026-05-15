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‘Your support kept this dream alive’: Makers pen heartfelt note, thank fans as Karuppu finally hits theaters

The makers of 'Karuppu' made an emotional post talking about their recent setbacks.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 08:51 IST
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