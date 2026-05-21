Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'You're a gangster': Ram Charan praises 'Peddi' co-star Divyenndu's performance

Ram Charan has praised his co-star Divyenndu Sharma's action-packed performance in the film. He said that Divyenndu has got a swag.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 07:44 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanJanhvi KapoorTrendingdivyendu sharmaFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us