<p>The trailer for Ram Charan's highly-anticipated sports action drama <em>Peddi</em> was launched on May 18.</p><p>The power-packed and gripping trailer was launched in Mumbai in a star-studded event.</p><p>Speaking at the event, Ram Charan has praised his co-star Divyenndu Sharma's action-packed performance in the film.</p><p>"You’re a gangster. No, sahi gangster hai yeh. His personality is almost like a giant personality. The way he carries every word, every dialogue, the expressions… he has got a swag, he has got his own way. The body language is something that I would like to develop or inculcate," Ram Charan said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.</p><p>Divyenndu plays antagonist Rambujji in the film. His character has the tagline of Witness Rambujji Rage hinting at an intense, raw and aggressive avatar.</p>.'Drishyam 3' FDFS: Mohanlal's thriller stuns fans with 'interval twist'.<p>At the same event, Ram also heaped praises on <em>Peddi's</em> team and said, "Buchi sir was so warm towards me. Ram garu, you are just amazing, man. What a guy you are! Thank you so much for your love and warmth! Peddi looks smashing. Janhvi, you look stunning. I am sure this is a different part that you’ve played this time and it looks promising. Rahman sir, it’s an honour to be in your presence!"</p>.<p>Interestingly, <em>Peddi's</em> trailer is currently trending at No 1 for movies Trending Chart on YouTube. It has earned over 5.28 crores views on YouTube alone.</p><p>Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, the film is inspired by the real-life story of a highly gifted, local daily-wage sportsman named Peddi Raju.</p><p>Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, apart from Ram Charan and Divyenndu, the sports action drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. </p><p>The film is produced under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.</p><p><em>Peddi</em> is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026.</p>