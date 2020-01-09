You're mean: Adam Sandler to critics at NYFCC

Adam Sandler is one actor who has fairly been mistreated by the critics but he decided to hit back at them during the New York Film Critics Circle awards recently.

Sandler has been raking in all the critical acclaim for his turn as a gambling-crazed jeweller in Josh and Benny Safdie's roller-coaster ride Uncut Gems. There is a strong buzz that he might get his first Oscar nomination for best actor at the upcoming Academy Awards.

So, when he took the stage at the NYFCC, attended by some of the most notable critics of New York, Sandler let them know that they were "mean" to him.

"All you critics, I know what you have said about me over the years. It’s fine. I have two words to say to you: You’re mean! But this is about the boys. The Safdie brothers," the 53-year-old actor.

According to IndieWire, Sandler then roasted the director duo, who emerged on Hollywood scene with 2017's Robert Pattinson-starrer Good Time.

"How do you tell the Safdie brothers apart? Well, Josh looks like a crazed yeshiva student who could possibly shoot you, and Benny looks like a friendly dentist who could also possibly shoot you. The more I got to know the Safdies the more I learned they did have some similarities.

"They are both power film historians and virtuosos that graduated from Boston University and feel most comfortable naked wearing a yarmulke. They both can roll joints so big Bob Marley would go, ‘I can’t smoke all that s**t! I have things to do this week.’ And they both enjoy writing and editing movies that make you want to text your therapist and say, ‘I need an appointment right f***ing now! Help me! Help me!" the actor said.

Uncut Gems released in the US in December last year.