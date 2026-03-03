<p>Spider-Man has finally got married to his MJ.</p><p>Tom Holland and Zendaya are secretly married, as claimed by the <em>Euphoria</em> star's long-time stylist Law Roach.</p><p>In a video shot at the red carpet of 2026 Actors Awards on Sunday, Roach told <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0arIThIl30" rel="nofollow">Access Hollywood</a>, "The wedding has already happened," teasing, "You missed it."</p><p>He then responded to an Entertainment Tonight's reporter who enquired about the actress' gold wedding band, saying, "The wedding is over, sorry," with a laugh.</p><p>While neither has officially confirmed the wedding, the <em>Dune's</em> actress mother, Claire Stoermer has reacted to the claim.</p><p>She shared Roach's video on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "The laugh..." while adding a laughing emoji.</p><p>While it seems to be a sarcastic take on the video, Holland and Zendaya's wedding rumors have been fuelling from Zendaya's Beverly Hills outing earlier in February wearing a gold band on her left-hand ring finger, replacing her five-carat engagement ring. Many called it a subtle hint that the famously private couple might have already exchanged their vows. </p>.<p>Another fuel to the fire of their wedding rumors is a photo which is being circulated on the internet where Holland and Zendaya are seen at the altar.</p><p>Holland is seen in a black suit while Zendaya is dressed in what seems to be a white lacy bridal gown.</p><p>But some of the couple's eagle-eyed fans were quick to realize that the image is AI-generated. And while the couple might have already took their vows, the picture is not from their secret-surprise wedding.</p><p>"That's clearly ai," a fan wrote, with another commenting, "this has to be Ai."</p><p>A third wrote, "The photo is fake lol." Another fan said, "it doesn’t look like Tom‘s side profile, so probably AI."</p>.‘The wedding has happened’: Stylist Law Roach reveals Zendaya & Tom Holland are married.<p>Amid all the swirling wedding rumors, the <em>Super-Man</em> star was seen in West Hollywood with his brother, Harry Holland, for a shopping trip at Canyon Country Store, according to <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/1429184/zendaya-tom-holland-married-spider-man-actor-steps-out">E!News</a>.</p><p>He was seen casually strolling the streets with his right hand in his pocket.</p><p>The couple will be next seen in Christopher Nolan's upcoming fantasy action, <em>The Odyssey</em>.</p>