Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal joins 'Shark Tank India' panel

Business reality show 'Shark Tank India' is set to have a new judge this coming season.
The third season of the show, which will go live on Sony LIV soon, has roped in Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal.
While Goyal has been unveiled as the 8th Shark, OYO Rooms founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal was named the 7th Shark for the upcoming season.
The duo will appear alongside a panel of Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, and Peyush Bansal.
“Sony LIV is set to bring back audiences’ favorite business reality show, Shark Tank India, for a brand-new third installment. After Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, one more entrepreneur is gearing up to grace the panel of Sharks for Shark Tank India 3," Sony LIV said in a statement.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of the reality show said, "The Sharks kickstart the third shoot schedule! Welcoming the new Shark @deepigoyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato!"
According to a Mint report, Goyal will only feature in just two episodes of the show.
"All growth comes from discomfort. I am here to learn, step outside my comfort zone, and add my two special cents to something crazy," posted Goyal on his social media handle.
"This is turning out to be a weekend well spent outside of @zomato," he added.
The first season of the show aired on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television from December 20, 2021 to February 4, 2022.