Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal joins 'Shark Tank India' panel

Business reality show 'Shark Tank India' is set to have a new judge this coming season.

The third season of the show, which will go live on Sony LIV soon, has roped in Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal.

While Goyal has been unveiled as the 8th Shark, OYO Rooms founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal was named the 7th Shark for the upcoming season.

The duo will appear alongside a panel of Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, and Peyush Bansal.