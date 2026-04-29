<p>A viral video of Karisma Kapoor politely requesting the paparazzi to not zoom inappropriately on her has stirred up an important debate around photography ethics on social media.</p><p>Karisma, who is joining Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Jaaved Jaaferi as a judge on India's Best Dancer Season 5, was recently getting photographed.</p><p>In the video, which has now gone viral, Karisma is seen urging the paparazzi to not zoom on her.</p><p>"Zyada zoom mat karna," Karisma is heard saying in the video.</p><p>While Karisma's words were simple, they have reignited the debate on ethics of paparazzi and their obsession with inappropriate camera angles and unnecessary zoom-ins.</p><p>Soon after the video went viral, netizens were quick to point out how Karisma's comment was both refreshing and necessary.</p>.KVN Productions’ 'Toxic' postponed again: Release date for Yash's film pushed further.<p>A Reddit user wrote, "A mother of two kids, an established actress, and most importantly a woman asks grown men to be decent and basic human beings having basic ettiquites (sic) required to be in a society."</p><p>Another posted, "If women have to say it out loud it shows the pathetic misogyny that is rampant," while another said, "It's actually sad."</p><p>However, this is not the first time an actor has spoken up about boundaries and privacy. Just recently, in a QnA session on X, Preity Zinta had also slammed the intrusive pap culture and called it scary.</p><p>Over the years, actors like Shruti Haasan, Janhvi Kapoor, Zareen Khan, Nora Fatehi, Neha Bhasin, Sapthami Gowda and Rukmini Vasanth, have also spoken about the intrusive culture and the practice of zooming-in on inappropriate body parts of the actresses, highlighting the importance of responsible photography.</p>