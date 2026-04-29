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'Zyada zoom mat karna': Karisma Kapoor's polite request to paparazzi goes viral, internet reacts

A viral video of Karisma Kapoor politely requesting the paparazzi to not zoom inappropriately on her has stirred up an important debate around photography ethics on social media.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 10:18 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodTrendingCelebrityKarisma KapoorFilmyzilla

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