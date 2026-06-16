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84% Indians report experiencing global warming: Survey

A majority (56%) of Indians view renewable energy as clean and 68% feel that fossil fuels like oil and coal are polluting. Interestingly, 45% felt that LPG and CNG were clean.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:13 IST
India Newsglobal warming

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