84% Indians report experiencing global warming: Survey

<p>Bengaluru: Extreme heat has become a major cause for distress in India with a latest survey stating that three out of four Indians are worried about <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heat-wave">heat waves</a> while a comparison with 2011 data shows an increase in the number of people worried about the impacts of global warming.<br>The report by Yale Program on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/climate-change">Climate Change</a> Communication and CVoter International is the sixth national survey conducted to understand awareness, beliefs, attitudes, policy support behaviour and, self-reported vulnerability to extreme weather events.</p><p><br>Researchers interviewed 5427 adults between December 2025 and February 2026 of which 84% agreed that they have personally experienced effects of global warming. Only 14% disagreed with the statement while 2% said they "don't know".<br></p>.<p><strong>Rise in experience of impact</strong></p><p><br>Compared to the 2011 survey, the number of people experiencing global warming has gone up from 50% to 84%, an increase of 34 percentage points. A large majority of Indians, ranging from 56% to 88%, were either 'very worried' or "somewhat worried". "The percentage of Indians who are worried about global warming is 28 percentage points higher than in our first survey in 2011, and the percentage who are "very worried" is 37 percentage points higher," the survey said.</p><p><br>More than half (57%) of those surveyed agreed that people in India were already being harmed by global warming while another 18% thought that Indians will be harmed "within 10 years".</p>.Climate change, water scarcity a major challenge for future generations: Judge Vibhu Bakhru.<p><strong>Policy change</strong></p><p><strong><br></strong>A whopping 92% of the surveyed persons said global warming was an important issue for them and wanted shifts in policy, especially in the energy sector.</p><p><br>"Asked about the best pathway to a healthy, safe, and prosperous future for India, most Indians (62%) say it would be best to leave most of India's coal in the ground. By comparison, 31% say it would be best to rely on India's abundant coal for decades to come, and 6% say they don't know," the survey said.</p><p><br>A majority (56%) of Indians view renewable energy as clean and 68% feel that fossil fuels like oil and coal are polluting. Interestingly, 45% felt that LPG and CNG were clean.</p><p><br>"These findings show that the Indian public is behind the clean energy transition. Support at this scale, in a country with as large and diverse a population as India, is remarkable," said Yashwant Deshmukh, founder and director of CVoter International and a co-author on the study.</p>