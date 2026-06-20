A 5-million-year-old whale graveyard

<p>The deep sea is a territory of the unknown. It is home to myriad life forms that have adapted to extreme environmental conditions. One of the most fascinating phenomena in the deep sea is whale-fall communities, in which a whale carcass that sinks to the ocean floor spawns an ecosystem of diverse organisms, providing crucial insights into the interplay of life and death in the ocean’s depths.</p><p>Although more than 70 whale falls have been documented across various ocean basins and depths, their distribution remains patchy and only sporadically documented.</p><p>A vast whale graveyard has been found on the bed of the Indian Ocean, representing the deepest and most extensive known accumulation of whale fossils, carcasses, and communities supported by the whale falls. The graveyard stretches for 1,200 km along the seafloor at depths between 4,200 and 7,000 m, with some fossils dating back to around 5.3 million years ago.</p><p>Whale falls create complex localised ecosystems that support a wide range of organisms. Most known ones are at depths ranging from tens of metres to around 4,000 m, leaving deeper environments poorly understood. The deepest fall is at a depth of 4,204 m in the southwest Atlantic.</p><p>An international team led by scientists at China’s Institute of Deep Sea Science and Engineering now report a large whale necropolis along the sea floor in the Diamantina Zone in the southeastern Indian Ocean. They identified 485 whale-fossil sites and five active whale falls at depths between 4,200 and 7,000 m. The density of whale remains can reach up to 759 individuals per sqkm.</p><p>The team comprising researchers from China, Italy and New Zealand explored the area for five weeks in 2023 using the Fendouzhe submersible, which can dive to a depth of 11,000 m.</p><p>The Diamantina Fracture Zone lies south of the Broken Ridge and Perth Abyssal Plain in the Indian Ocean, stretching for about 1,200 km parallel to the Southeast Indian Ridge. </p><p>Formed when the Australian and Antarctic continents separated between 60 and 50 million years ago, it has not previously been documented as associated with any whale falls. Among the whale species found, five were beaked whales and one baleen whale. Isotopic dating reveals that the oldest fossils are about 5.3 million years old, indicating that whale falls may have occurred in the region since at least the Early Pliocene.</p><p>The carcasses host distinct communities dominated by diverse species such as jellyfish, brittle stars, bone-boring worms and chemosynthesis-based bivalves, many of which may be new to science, the authors suggest. Most fossils in this area are from deep-diving beaked whales, both living and extinct, including a newly identified, now-extinct whale species, Pterocetus diamantinae.</p><p>“The findings reshape our understanding of deep-sea ecosystems and shed light on the distribution, ecology and evolution of beaked whales,” the team reported in Nature this month.</p>