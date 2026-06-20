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A 5-million-year-old whale graveyard

Although more than 70 whale falls have been documented across various ocean basins and depths, their distribution remains patchy and only sporadically documented.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 20:34 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 20:34 IST
environmentSpecialswhale

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