A case for modern field stations

<p>India needs to establish a nationwide network of modern field stations to advance biological research and enable long-term field-based studies, according to a recent perspective paper in the Journal of Experimental Biology by a team of senior biologists.</p>.<p>Given the diverse ecosystems that harbour unique biodiversity across the country, the paper envisions the field stations as permanent research and monitoring centres. The field stations can be valuable resources for training and capacity building for various stakeholders, as well as for disseminating knowledge and engaging with the wider citizenry and local communities, according to the researchers.</p>.<p>In the long term, field stations can contribute to ecological conservation of species, landscapes and even policies. “The important thing is about having field infrastructure that would enable long-term studies, across institutions, across generations, which is sorely missing in our country,” says Hema Somanathan, the lead author of the paper and biologist at the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.<p>“A lot of the points the paper brings forth are well known in ecological circles, but they haven’t been formally put down before. This can at least start a conversation, if not solve the problem in the short term,” says Yadigiri Tiruvaimozhi, Assistant Professor, Biological Sciences at Krea University, who was not a part of the study. </p>.<p>The need for modern field stations and the expansion of the countrywide field infrastructure has been a longstanding topic of discussion within the wider community of wildlife biologists. Individual researchers or institutes have been conducting field-based research in their favoured locations or field sites for a few decades.</p>.<p>“Yet, there was nothing long-term, as these were driven by individual funding that an individual scientist could gather,” shares Somanathan. “So a lot of these projects were discontinuous, and there was no consolidated effort for gathering data over and over, what we call longitudinal data from the same locations over an extended period of time.” </p>.<p>The paper lists the Indian field stations and the few sites where long-term research is conducted — be it the famous Agumbe Rainforest Research Station in Karnataka, where studies on herpetofauna, including the King cobra, are carried out, or the University of Mysuru’s Primate Research Station in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, or the Andaman Nicobar Environment Team, managed by the Bengaluru-based Dakshin Foundation, which primarily does marine ecology and conservation work in the Andaman Islands. But these are exceptions rather than the norm.</p>.<p>“The majority are accommodation facilities where researchers come to crash for the night or take a shower,” says Somanathan.</p>.<p><strong>Lack of infrastructure</strong></p>.<p>Manjari Jain, an Associate Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at IISER-Mohali and a co-author of the paper, seconds the opinion. Jain and her students have been using the vast IISER-Mohali campus to conduct research projects. It helps them to avoid travel, accommodation and other costs.</p>.<p>Jain also has a long-term research site in the Sirsa district of Haryana. “We’ve to keep renting accommodation there,” she says. “The field station is merely for accommodation, but there is no way to store biological samples or blood and tissue samples collected in the field.” </p>.<p>The scientists advocate for modern scientific infrastructure, such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines for DNA extraction, weighing balances, deep freezers for storing field samples, weather stations, and automated data loggers, as well as basic facilities like power backup, internet connectivity, and access to data servers. </p>.<p>Apart from these facilities, Tiruvaimozhi thinks a field station should also have a basic natural history collection of specimens for that particular location. “So that someone going there for the first time can familiarise themselves with the place,” she adds. “It also becomes a beautiful starting point for an introduction to the flora and fauna of that place.”</p>.<p>The availability of these facilities in the field makes processing samples efficient and easy for researchers. It also prevents blood, stool, and pollen samples from becoming unusable during their long transit from the field to the lab. “So in some sense we are talking about integration of both lab and field-based analysis as both are required,” says Somanathan. </p>.<p><strong>Need for funds</strong></p>.<p>The scientists also highlight the need for sustained long-term funding for field stations. Most research in India is funded by grants awarded to individual scientists, which are typically for a five-year period. They barely cover travel, consumables, accommodation, equipment, and the hiring of project staff to conduct field research. That leaves nearly nothing to contribute towards the upkeep and maintenance of field stations.</p>.<p>“The kind of investment (needed to develop field stations) cannot come from individual projects or scientists but from the government,” says Jain. “They have to look into this as an investment of the country.” The scientists equate field stations with national observatories and laboratories, which receive sustained funding. Field stations should also be supported in a similar manner.</p>.<p>The other challenge the paper highlights is the frustrating, cumbersome process of acquiring research permits from the forest and other government departments. Researchers are often left with a narrow window to wrap up field studies because permits are frequently delayed. The scientists propose a national-level policy in which nominated field stations are issued research permits, instead of the time-consuming system of providing permits to individual researchers or projects. A governing council within the field station screens the research proposals to streamline the approval process. </p>.<p>The scientists recommend forming a country-wide network of field stations covering the biodiversity hotspots as well as lesser-studied and neglected areas of biodiversity. Such a network will lay down strong foundations for long-term ecological research and encourage collaboration between organisations. More importantly, field stations can facilitate engagement with local communities, provide sustained employment, and support species conservation.</p>.<p>“The next step will be for the ecological community to get together to push (this idea) in the ministries, science policies or science funding circles,” says Jain. The scientists intend to start the consultative process within the community right away.</p>.<p><em>(The author is an independent journalist)</em></p>