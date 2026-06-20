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A case for modern field stations

Lack of funding and vision has resulted in ill-equipped field stations. Science researchers want this to change for better, writes Vrushal Pendharkar
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 20:16 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 20:16 IST
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