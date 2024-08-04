A peek into ancient practices of environment protection

The article by Praveen Joshi, associate professor, History, Dr PDBH Government PG College Kotdwad, Uttarakhand, was published in the January to March 2024 edition of the journal of Bengaluru-based The Mythic Society. The article reads, “In Indian culture, every aspect of human being, from birth to death, is related to nature. Thus, environment protection and disaster management have been a part of Indian culture since ancient times. Tree, plants, rivers, ponds, mountains and streams were considered sacred entities, while animals and birds in forests were given special attention, because of their role in the ecosystem. Environment protection has been an important element of Vedic literature. The Vedic sages have tried to preserve nature and the environment, by associating all elements of nature with one or the other deity. Environment protection and disaster management are described in many places in mythological scriptures.”