A peek into ancient practices of environment protection

At a time when heavy rains, overflowing rivers and dams and landslides causing damage to public and private properties have become a cause for worry, an article on ‘Ancient Practices of Environment Protection and Disaster Management in India’, published in the recent edition of the Quarterly Journal of The Mythic Society, assumes significance.
The article by Praveen Joshi, associate professor, History, Dr PDBH Government PG College Kotdwad, Uttarakhand, was published in the January to March 2024 edition of the journal of Bengaluru-based The Mythic Society. The article reads, “In Indian culture, every aspect of human being, from birth to death, is related to nature. Thus, environment protection and disaster management have been a part of Indian culture since ancient times. Tree, plants, rivers, ponds, mountains and streams were considered sacred entities, while animals and birds in forests were given special attention, because of their role in the ecosystem. Environment protection has been an important element of Vedic literature. The Vedic sages have tried to preserve nature and the environment, by associating all elements of nature with one or the other deity. Environment protection and disaster management are described in many places in mythological scriptures.”
Flood control
“From the Mesolithic Age (30,000 BC) itself, humans started honouring nature by displaying figures of trees, plants, animals and birds through paintings on walls of caves and rock shelters. Such rock paintings are obtained from Bhimbetka in Madhya Pradesh, Dungri and Lakhuddiyar in Uttarakhand, and middle Gangetic valley in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Stone-Age man not only displayed his artistic interest, but also proved human-nature relationship. His love and respect for nature are reflected in the Neolithic paintings and pictures on pottery. In the Indus Valley civilisation, nature and its elements are worshipped. The dams in Punjab and Baluchistan were built not only for irrigation, but also for flood control,” the article reads.
“In the Vedas, Puranas, Smritis, epics and mythological texts, the sages directed humans to protect and preserve nature, to safeguard the existence of humans as well as the Earth. Rigveda discusses environmental aspects related to sustainable development, such as air pollution, deforestation and water conservation and purification. It describes building of dams and shelters at high altitudes, to deal with disasters like earthquake, flood and storms. It states that a man should take as much as is necessary for him from the rivers, oceans and mountains. Taking more than this, makes the Earth angry and causes disaster. Charaka Samhita and Shushruta Samhita describe physical and psychological care for people affected by disasters,” the article states. “In Yagvalkya Smriti, there is reference to punishment or ostracism from the society for cutting green trees,” the article points out.