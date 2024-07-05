Air pollution across India went up even in summer: Study

Mumbai: While summer in India is considered to have favourable meteorological conditions for cleaner air as compared to the winter months, a study by Climate Trends has revealed that PM 2.5 concentrations across big cities consistently exceed the national standards throughout most days in April and May from 2022 to 2024.

The study attempted to establish the relationship between the concentrations of particulate matter, specifically PM2.5, and background meteorological parameters across five cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Patna.

The presence of particulate matter (PM2.5) in the atmosphere is influenced significantly by meteorological factors like wind speed, rainfall, humidity and temperature, the report said.

Compound exposure to PM2.5 and high heat have severe impacts on human health.

When PM2.5 exposure occurs concurrently with high heat, several synergistic effects can exacerbate health risks like respiratory stress, cardiovascular strain and heat-related illness.