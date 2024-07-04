Air pollution kills even in ‘clean’ Indian cities: Study

The death toll from India’s air pollution is elevated even in cities previously thought to have relatively clean air, underscoring how the problem extends beyond megacities such as Delhi, according to a study in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health.

Thursday’s report shed new light on the pervasive nature of the country’s air-quality crisis. It found that a significant share of the 33,000 yearly deaths attributable to air pollution in 10 cities examined was recorded in coastal centers like Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai, as well as in Bangalore, where air quality is considered to be moderate.