All the tea on the giant milkweed

<p class="bodytext">Some plants and trees pry deep into the memory vault, triggering nostalgia. The endless amusement from popping the flowerheads of Tridax daisies (<span class="italic">Tridax procumbens</span>), watching the delicate leaves of touch-me-nots (<span class="italic">Mimosa pudica</span>) fold at the slightest touch, the necklace strung together from milkweed blossoms adorning the deity at the Ganesha temple that I often accompanied my grandmother to as a little girl, playing with the wispy, silken pappus attached to the milkweed seed…the stash of childhood recollections linked to plants and trees is infinite.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The last one in this line-up, the giant milkweed or Ekkada Gida in Kannada (<span class="italic">Calotropis giganteae</span>), is a vivid visual memory. One can still spot this large shrub in the countryside with its hallmark penta-petaled cream or lavender blossoms with a distinct ridged crown rising in the centre.</p>.<p class="bodytext">We rarely clear weeds at Navilu Kaadu, and when we do, the giant milkweeds inevitably get clearance to stay.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Why the special treatment for the milkweeds, you ask? The life cycles of several insects are tightly bound to this plant. In natural history, plants of the milkweed genus are exalted as the lone larval hosts of the Monarch butterflies (<span class="italic">Danaus plexippus</span>) that undertake epic cross-generational migrations between North America and Central Mexico and back, covering a whopping 5,000 kilometres and more. Milkweeds are the host plants for other brushfooted butterflies, too, of the Nymphalidae family from the Danainae subfamily, called milkweed butterflies. With the simple act of letting the milkweed plants take up a small patch of real estate on Navilu Kaadu soil, we get to play a tiny part in the enthralling lifecycles of Danaids such as plain tigers (<span class="italic">Danaus chrysippus</span>), striped tigers (<span class="italic">Danaus genutia</span>), glassy tiger (<span class="italic">Parantica aglea</span>), blue tigers (<span class="italic">Tirumala limniace</span>) and other Danaid species that have enthralled Indian scientists and lay people alike, with their biannual mass migration between the Western Ghats and the Eastern Ghats, seeking drier climates. </p>.Motley Garden | Surprise guests and their idiosyncrasies.<p class="bodytext">There is a duality in being a milkweed — the plant is both harmful and healing. Around 200 milkweed species fall under the genus Asclepias within Apocynaceae, a family of toxic plants with over 400 genera distributed all over the planet (Fishbein 2023; Endress et al. 2018). Tear off a leaf or break off the stem, and the thing unleashes a milky latex with dreadful compounds — cardenolides that impede the functioning of the heart — as a shield against ending up in an herbivore’s gut. Tribes in Africa were known to use milkweed latex to poison their arrow tips.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even with the toxicity, Carl Linnaeus, the father of modern taxonomy, thought it only fitting to pay tribute to the milkweed’s therapeutic attributes. He named the genus after Asklepiós, son of Apollo, and the Greek God of healing. Every part of the milkweed plant is said to be bursting with healing properties. The plant has long been used by indigenous communities and in Ayurveda to treat all sorts of ailments — to relieve pain, treat rheumatism, asthma, bronchitis, paralysis, indigestion, inflammation, fever and many more illnesses that plague humans.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While other beings stay clear of the milkweed for obvious reasons, Danaid butterflies cleverly leverage the toxins in the milkweed to their advantage. These butterflies begin life as tiny eggs on the undersides of milkweed leaves. A genetic mutation shields their biological systems from the unsavoury fallouts of supping on the milkweed. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Milkweed flowers are entirely pollinated by insects, a phenomenon called entomophily. The carpenter bee of the genus Xylocopa, which has earlier featured in this column, is among the milkweed’s most prolific pollinators (Kale et al. 2025). The fruits, once dry, split open to release brown seeds borne on gossamer silk that parachute through the wind.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The milkweed too is plagued by shrinking habitats from reckless urbanisation, deforestation and agricultural expansion, which in turn imperil the life journeys of the Danaid butterflies. This inevitably draws me to the role that cities and citizens can play in growing native plant species over exotic ones along avenues, in public parks and in our private gardens.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Do you have native plant species in your home garden or balcony? Which birds and insects visit them? Write to me. I would love to hear all about it.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Rooting For Nature</span> <span class="italic">is a monthly column on an off-kilter urban family’s trysts with nature on a natural farm. The author runs Green Goobé, a sustainable venture. Reach her at bluejaydiaries@gmail.com or @ramyacoushik on Instagram.</span></p>