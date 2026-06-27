Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironment

An ecologist’s notes on deep-sea diving 

Terrestrial ecologist and certified diver, Seshadri K S, charts the stunning and fragile beauty of the underwater world and explains why saving our oceans lies in letting them heal on their own.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 22:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Seshadri spotted feather stars in Dickson’s pinnacle, a dive site off of Havelock island. PIC: Chaitanya Arjunwadkar
Seshadri spotted feather stars in Dickson’s pinnacle, a dive site off of Havelock island. PIC: Chaitanya Arjunwadkar
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 22:48 IST
environmentSpecialsMarineEcologist

Follow us on :

Follow Us