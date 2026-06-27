An ecologist’s notes on deep-sea diving 

<p>The boat was rocking gently, and the sun was well over the horizon. The air felt crisp and fresh. We sat on the deck, sipping kopi tubruk, an Indonesian-style unfiltered coffee. Bartholomeus, whom we called ‘Muse’, was our tour facilitator. Suddenly, he screamed, “Manta!” A couple of us slipped on our masks and jumped off the boat. In the group of seven, I was the only one who did not know how to swim. I put on a life jacket and jumped into the ocean. A large manta ray swam past, and we only got a fleeting glimpse. The current was strong, and before we knew it, we were being pushed away from the boat. The ill-fitting life jacket was making it impossible for me to stay afloat, let alone swim back to the boat. Muse threw a buoy ring over me and dragged me back to safety.</p>.<p>We were at a dive site aptly called ‘Manta Point’ in the waters of the Komodo National Park, in the Indonesian archipelago. The region is a global hotspot for the reef manta ray (Mobula alfredi). These giant fish, measuring up to 11 feet across, are found throughout the warm coastal waters of the Indo-Pacific. Unlike stingrays, they lack a venomous barb and filter-feed on tiny plankton. Sadly, their numbers are dwindling globally and they are classified as ‘vulnerable’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. They are targeted for their gill plate, used in traditional medicine. Some get entangled in discarded fishing nets.</p>.<p>I was snorkelling for the first time and was gripped with fear. Once in the water, I realised that the mask was useless for me. Without spectacles, I’d be as blind as a bat, and the dive shop did not have masks that matched my eye power. So, while everyone else recounted spotting a variety of fish and other marine life, I could only report seeing varying shades of blue. I also had bruises from scraping against corals that I had floated past. My sighting of the manta, given the current and the panic, is a distant dark blur. </p>.<p>The oceans around Komodo are part of the Coral Triangle, the global centre of marine biodiversity, measuring about 6 million square kilometres. They are home to nearly 76% of the world’s reef-building coral species and more than 3,000 species of fish. A decade ago, the gross domestic product of this marine ecosystem was pegged at a whopping USD 1.2 trillion per year.</p>.<p>On a typical snorkelling swim, one would float over a vibrant assemblage of staghorn and brain corals, bustling with colourful damselfish, anemone-dwelling clownfish, and schools of fusiliers</p>.<p><strong>Underwater in Southeast Asia</strong></p>.<p>As a terrestrial ecologist, I had been comfortable on terra firma. My fascination and knowledge of the marine world largely came from watching the ‘Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau’ broadcast on Doordarshan in the 1990s. I purchased a pair of prescription swimming goggles and learned to tread water in our university pool. Accompanied by my wife, Vidisha, who is also an ecologist, we spent several days snorkelling across parts of Southeast Asia. Although I could see well with my prescription mask, it kept leaking water and eventually fogged up. Finally, I decided to shave off my mustache and beard, something I had never done. It fixed the leak and fogging, alright, but I became the butt of all jokes in my friend’s circle.</p>.<p>Having sacrificed my facial hair, I decided to try out a ‘fun dive’ with Vidisha. In a fun dive, the instructor would hold us and take us a few metres underwater. We were to do a total of three sessions, and the first one was for training. The instructor held us both, and we dived to a depth of about five metres. The feeling of being underwater was exhilarating. We saw a black-tipped reef shark swim away, and I recall seeing several kinds of fish in various colours and sizes across the reef. Subsequently, we went on another series of fun dives in the Coral Triangle in Semporna, Malaysian Borneo. For the first time, we encountered green turtles. They rested effortlessly on the reef and swam elegantly.</p>.<p><strong>Certified divers</strong></p>.<p>Last year, I decided to join Vidisha, who was working in the Andaman Islands, and we finally enrolled for our open water certification, a decade after I jumped blindly into the ocean. Open water certification is the first level of dive training. We began our first dive just off the jetty at Neil Island, in front of the dive shop. We floated up and down, trying to get our buoyancy right. I recall seeing a blue spotted ray on the sea floor. Near the reef, we could see corals, could hear parrotfish scraping off the algae, and clownfish hiding among the sea anemones. We came across several individuals of barrel sponges. These are among the largest invertebrate organisms in the ocean. The one we saw was easily about 4 ft wide in diameter. They feed by filtering microorganisms in the water, which is a sign that the reef is healthy. </p>.<p><strong>In search of dugong</strong></p>.<p>The next morning, we headed to a site called ‘Aquarium’. We were told to keep an eye out for the dugong, a marine mammal that feeds on seagrass. The dugong (Dugong dugon), commonly known as the ‘sea cow’, is a large marine mammal that grows up to 10 feet long and can weigh nearly 400 kilograms. It is a herbivore and can be found singly or in pairs in the shallow coastal seagrass beds. Dugongs graze on the seagrass and rotate the sediment, encouraging the growth of high-nitrogen seagrass species. They are currently listed as ‘vulnerable’ globally, but in India, they are ‘critically endangered’. Only a few fragmented populations survive in the Gulf of Mannar, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Gulf of Kutch. They are threatened by coastal development, gillnet entanglement, and the degradation of their feeding grounds.</p>.<p>Vidisha and I swam behind our instructor and passed over a large seagrass meadow. The large herbivores leave behind trails of the plants they have eaten. They likely graze in patches over a larger area. We encountered several feeding trails and even the poop of a dugong. Dugongs feed by using their muscular upper lips to pull out the seagrass plants. Thus, leaving behind a distinct trail where the plants have been removed amidst a meadow of green. These meandering paths on the sandy floor are distinctive, like a swath of carpet cleaned by a vacuum cleaner. Finding these fresh paths, alongside their fibrous, cylindrical fecal pellets resting on the seabed, is how marine researchers determine an active feeding ground even when the animals themselves remain hidden.</p>.<p>We couldn’t find any signs of dugongs for the next half hour, and eventually surfaced. On the boat, we heard from the other group that they had seen a dugong for real, while we had to be content with seeing its poop. </p>.<p>Back in Bengaluru, we sat with our colleague Bharat Ahuja, a marine biologist at the Centre for Ecological Sciences, to identify the fish we had spotted. We were complaining about how it kept raining in the Andamans. Bharat pointed out that monsoon winds that affect terrestrial life so profoundly affect the ocean, too. “Monsoon winds lower sea temperatures and allow coral reefs to recover from harsh summers,” he explained. Yet, studying these intricate connections is a major bottleneck in research. “Marine field work is tremendously expensive and heavily underfunded in our country,” lamented Bharat. He was among the few who has conducted field research in protected areas in the Andaman Sea. </p>.<p>We returned to the Andamans earlier this year to get our advanced dive certification, as it would allow us to go 30 m deep. As part of the training, we would dive at night, and near a shipwreck. We would also be diving at almost the maximum depth allowed. On the night dive, we encountered several kinds of fish, including a pufferfish, asleep in a barrel sponge we had seen during the day. We could also notice flecks of bioluminescent plankton in the pitch darkness. </p>.<p><strong>Beneath the surface</strong></p>.<p>Being underwater is meditative. You are forced to focus on your breathing, and your worries seem distant. However, for our oceans, the threat is immediate. Despite being the largest ecosystem on the planet, oceans continue to be understudied. “Convincing funders that long-term ecological work is powerful and essential, often over decadal time scales, is the hardest part,” said Rohan Arthur, a scientist at the Nature Conservation Foundation. “Funders get bored with supporting projects over long periods, and most of the long-term work I have done is despite, and not because of the funding I’ve received,” he emphasised. </p>.<p>Projects such as the Great Nicobar Project are portrayed as an essential step of progress despite the assured destruction of fragile ecosystems on the Great Nicobar. The idea of building a mega transshipment port, resorts, and an armed forces base by clearing primary rainforests, relocating coral reefs, and disrupting nesting beaches of the world’s largest turtles has obviously been met with resistance. </p>.<p>As with terrestrial ecosystems, restoration is a catch-all phrase and a way to greenwash the damage caused. “There is limited evidence that the restoration of seagrass or corals is effective at scale. Examples where restoration has led to recovery and formation of a self-sustaining, fully functional reef globally are virtually none,” explains Rohan, who has mentored several generations of marine biologists in India, working out of both the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands. “The Mars reef restoration programme in Indonesia, supported by the bottomless funding of the Mars chocolate company, is one famous example. They have spent nearly USD 1 million per hectare per year recovering some four hectares of reef that was destroyed by blast fishing. The reliance on 15 divers to clean, retransplant, and monitor the reef on a regular basis makes it akin to gardening,” he elaborates. </p>.<p>Even if restoration efforts were to work, the corals are increasingly being bleached by rising temperatures. “Climate change research on ocean ecosystems is uneven across the topics. There is accumulating evidence on the synergistic impacts of temperature and pH on marine organisms,” laments Amit Kumar, an associate professor at Sathyabama University, Chennai. Added to these larger challenges, our oceans now have several expanding garbage patches, including one in the Indian Ocean. The floating pile of garbage leaches chemicals and microplastics into the oceans, apart from killing animals that accidentally consume them. “We found microplastics in sharks and commercial fish such as anchovies. They are found even in the muscle tissue and reproductive organs, apart from their gut. All this will certainly have cascading consequences on the ecosystem,” cautions Garima Bora, a researcher with Dakshin Foundation, Bengaluru. </p>.<p><strong>Ecological security</strong></p>.<p>The Great Nicobar Project proposes to mitigate its impact by transplanting the coral reefs at the site of the upcoming port to a new site, an effort Rohan labels as downright cynical. “No responsible scientist who has worked on coral relocation would sign off on a project of this nature with their hand on their heart,” he notes. “Most ecosystems have the resilience to recover on their own when the underlying stressors are removed, and I am a strong advocate for focusing our efforts on correctly identifying and addressing these underlying stressors, in what is called passive restoration,” explained Rohan. </p>.<p>Coral reefs are critical nurseries for marine life, and ultimately, the economic resilience of local fisheries relies entirely on their structural health being intact. Already, the deep-water fisheries have resorted to scraping the bottom using trawl nets, destroying sea floor habitat, and increasingly capturing more waste than high-value catch. Replacing complex reef systems with a transshipment port inflicts more damage than just erasing biodiversity. It would permanently displace the indigenous, small-scale fishing communities who have lived on the Great Nicobar. Books such as ‘The Great Nicobar Betrayal’ by the renowned writer Pankaj Sekhsaria serve as crucial documented evidence of potential damage to the fragile ecosystem.</p>.<p>We do not know yet if the project will be executed. If it does, Rohan argues that our collective duty must shift to history. “We must document the destruction of the ecosystem as transparently as possible and let the future be the judge of the choices we have made as a society to prioritise a certain narrow vision of economic growth over ecological integrity and indigenous rights.” </p>.<p>As we swam to the precipice of Dickson’s pinnacle and peered into the depths of the deep blue ocean, the cautionary words of the renowned marine biologist and oceanographer, Sylvia Earle, reminded us of human folly. “Far and away, the greatest threat to the ocean, and thus to ourselves, is ignorance.” </p>.<p>With all the overwhelming evidence showing that our existence depends on the oceans and how our actions impact them, we no longer have the luxury of that excuse.</p>.<p><em>Seshadri K S is an ecologist and faculty member at ATREE, Bengaluru. </em></p>