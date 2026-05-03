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As AI data-centre boom strains water security, Centre turns to high-tech cooling

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar warned that unchecked expansion of the data-centre industry could pose a serious threat to the country’s water security.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 08:36 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 08:36 IST
India NewsTechnologyenvironmentArtificial IntelligenceData centre

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