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Billions experiencing climate change in form of extreme heat

Around 2.5 billion people across 124 countries endured at least 30 days with temperatures strongly influenced by climate change.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:19 IST
Climate ChangeHeat waveenvironmentglobal warming

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