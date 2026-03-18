Billions experiencing climate change in form of extreme heat

<p>Mumbai: The effects of human-caused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/climate-change-hits-women-hardest-funding-support-inadequate-ungcni-3923835">climate change</a> were evident across most of the globe between December 2025 and February 2026 — particularly in the form of extreme heat.</p><p>More than one in six people globally experienced temperatures with a strong climate change influence every day from December 2025 through February 2026.</p><p>Around 2.5 billion people across 124 countries endured at least 30 days with temperatures strongly influenced by climate change.</p><p>Climate change was responsible for every single day of heat dangerous to human health — or “risky heat” — in 47 countries over the three-month period.</p><p>Nearly 225 million people experienced 30 or more days of risky heat added by climate change, and 81 per cent of those affected live in Africa.</p><p>The startling details have come out in new seasonal analysis from Climate Central.</p><p>The analysis, using Climate Central’s Climate Shift Index (CSI) — a system that quantifies the influence of climate change on daily temperatures — shows that human-caused warming — primarily from burning coal, oil, and methane gas — is increasing the frequency and intensity of heat around the world. </p>.Act before the climate does, or pay in heat, health and livelihoods.<p>In many regions, climate change did not just contribute to warmer conditions — it fully accounted for the most dangerous heat days experienced during the period.</p><p>The findings underscore how climate change is no longer a distant or future concern, but a present and measurable force shaping daily weather for billions of people.</p><p>In a press statement, Dr. Kristina Dahl, Climate Central’s Vice President for Science, said - “This analysis makes clear that climate change is not a future problem — it is a present-day driver of extreme heat around the world. Millions of people experienced a month or more of dangerous levels of heat that were made significantly more likely by climate change.” </p><p>“In many regions, climate change didn’t just make heat worse — it fully accounted for the most dangerous heat days. We’ve also seen intensified storms, record rainfall, and worsening drought conditions around the world over the last few months. Taken all together, these extremes are the latest signals of how fossil fuel emissions are disrupting livelihoods globally,” Dahl added.</p>