Bird embryos eavesdrop on parents

In 2014, scientists studying captive zebra finches were puzzled to see the incubating parent, when alone in the nest, give out a cry whenever the temperatures increased. When further probed into who they were talking to, the scientists found that these heat-warning calls were meant for the embryos. On hearing the heat warning, the eggs slowed their development and hatched later, possibly avoiding the high heat. Chicks that hatched from these eggs also adapted to the changing world better. They sought warmer places to nest, produced more offspring, and were willing to try new food compared to chicks from eggs who grew up not hearing the heat warning cry.