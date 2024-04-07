BNHS warns of threat to wetlands, calls for conservation efforts

Wetlands are ecosystem of great economic and recreation value with diverse flora and fauna - and have scientific impact on livelihoods, health and security of local communities and provide ecosystem services like food, water for domestic and irrigation, medicines, construction material, nutrient cycling, water purification, shoreline stability, climate regulation, ground water recharge and water control.

“Migratory birds connect continents and countries and serve as excellent indicators of the environment at both global and local scales. Of the 1,200 bird species found in India, around 22 per cent are totally dependent on wetlands. Some wetlands are known for their bird species, abundance and diversity,” said Rithe, a naturalist and conservationist, in a note in Hornbill, the BNHS magazine.

The BNHS is closely working with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) programme.