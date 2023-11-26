Bug in a bubble wrap

Mature froghoppers are a quarter of an inch long, and have anatomies that taper at the front, akin to wee frogs — and they leap, hence the name. Their leaping prowess is legendary, and like the Marvel superhero Bruce Banner aka The Incredible Hulk, who leaps great distances over lofty skyscrapers, a froghopper can leap 100 times the length of its body. The initial leap of a mature froghopper subjects it to a G-force of a whopping 400 Gs! This makes the G-force of 5 Gs, which propels an astronaut into space orbit, and 10 Gs acting on a pilot inside a roaring fighter jet — both in protective pressure suits — piddly.