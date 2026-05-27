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Centre backs proposal for 'Flamingo Blue Carbon Urban Complex' in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

NatConnect’s white paper links wetlands, flamingos and blue-carbon economy amid growing climate concerns.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 03:11 IST
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Letter Grievance PMOPG-0088984 (1).pdf
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Pink bloom at NRI lake. Special arrangement

Pink bloom at NRI lake. Special arrangement

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Published 27 May 2026, 03:11 IST
India NewsMumbaienvironmentFlamingo

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