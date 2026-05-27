<p>Mumbai: In a significant development for urban environmental planning, the Centre has welcomed a proposal to create a pioneering “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/flamingo">Flamingo </a>Blue Carbon Urban Complex” across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), signalling growing policy recognition of wetlands as critical climate infrastructure rather than expendable land banks.</p><p>The proposal, submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-environment-day">World Environment Da</a>y by the MMR-based <a href="https://natconnectfoundation.com/">NatConnect Foundation</a> along with a 10-page policy white paper, seeks to position the Mumbai region as a global model integrating wetlands, mangroves, mudflats, flamingo habitats, carbon sequestration, eco-tourism and climate finance within a single climate-resilience framework.</p><p>In a communication issued within 24 hours of the submission, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/climate-crisis-hits-india-hard-4014766">Climate Change</a> (MoEFCC) appreciated the proposal and directed the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority to examine the matter on a “priority basis”. The Ministry has also sought an action-taken report from the state authority.</p>.<p>The proposal comes at a time when Mumbai and its surrounding urban clusters are facing increasing climate stress marked by recurring floods, rising heat intensity, coastal vulnerability and rapid ecological degradation caused by reclamation and unplanned urbanisation.</p><p>The white paper argues that flamingos are not merely migratory birds attracting tourism attention but ecological indicator species whose survival reflects the health of the region’s interconnected wetlands and tidal systems stretching across Thane Creek, Sewri mudflats, Uran wetlands and Navi Mumbai’s coastal ecosystems.</p>.Sewage threatens DPS Flamingo Lake in Navi Mumbai.<p>According to the document, mangroves and tidal wetlands are among the world’s most carbon-dense ecosystems and play a critical role in absorbing carbon emissions, mitigating floods, reducing urban heat and supporting marine biodiversity. It stresses that wetlands generate long-term ecological and economic value through blue-carbon credits, biodiversity finance, eco-tourism and avoided flood-damage costs — benefits often ignored in conventional real-estate valuation models.</p>.<p>NatConnect director B N Kumar cautioned that ecologically sensitive wetlands are increasingly being viewed as “monetisable land parcels” despite their strategic environmental and economic importance.</p><p>The paper also referred to CIDCO’s proposed monetisation of the 12-hectare DPS Flamingo Lake parcel even as the site is under consideration for Conservation Reserve status, describing it as an example of the conflict between short-term urban expansion and long-term ecological security.</p><p>Environmentalists across MMR endorsed the proposal, warning that destruction of wetlands and disruption of natural tidal systems are intensifying flood risks in the Mumbai region.</p>.NRI, T S Chanakya flamingo lakes aren’t wetlands, says Thane district panel as greens fume.<p>Nandakumar Pawar of Sagar Shakti said reclamation activities were steadily weakening the region’s natural flood-buffer mechanisms, thereby increasing the economic and infrastructural impact of extreme rainfall events.</p><p>Jyoti Nadkarni of the Kharghar Hills and Wetlands Forum described flamingos as “keystone wetland species” whose feeding activity helps aerate mudflats, oxygenate sediments and regulate algae, thereby sustaining marine biodiversity and supporting fish and crustacean populations that coastal fishing communities depend upon.</p><p>Supporting the initiative, Palm Beach Greens convenor Shrikant Patki said Mumbai’s future economic resilience would depend more on preserving wetlands, mangroves and tidal ecosystems than on additional concrete-led expansion.</p>.Navi Mumbai: Environmentalists seek revival of neighbouring wetlands as NRI Lake witnesses flamingo gatherings.<p>The proposal gains significance as scientists continue to warn of stronger climate extremes, including the possibility of El Niño-linked weather disruptions, which could sharply increase urban flooding and coastal instability in vulnerable megacities such as Mumbai.</p><p>Environmental groups said continued reclamation, pollution and piecemeal urbanisation could permanently damage one of India’s most valuable urban coastal ecosystems at a time when cities worldwide are increasingly investing in nature-based climate solutions.</p>